'Rugrats' Fans Sound off After First Look at Paramount+ Reboot Released

Paramount+ is be bringing back the Rugrats crew in a rebooted series featuring the original cast and all-new animation. ViacomCBS made the announcement today as the company announced the slate of upcoming shows joining the streamer, which is scheduled for a March 4 launch.

“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” said Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation, per Variety. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”