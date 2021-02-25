'Rugrats' Fans Sound off After First Look at Paramount+ Reboot Released
Paramount+ is be bringing back the Rugrats crew in a rebooted series featuring the original cast and all-new animation. ViacomCBS made the announcement today as the company announced the slate of upcoming shows joining the streamer, which is scheduled for a March 4 launch.
“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” said Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation, per Variety. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”
#ParamountPlus is bringing back your favorite babies: The Rugrats. The new series features the original voice cast with an updated animation style. pic.twitter.com/2vmzPUhmXc— Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021
Many fans on social media were excited to relive their childhoods with the reimagined blast from the past.
That Rugrats picture is just making me appreciate the wonderful, alienating ugly weirdness of Klasky-Csupo in their prime pic.twitter.com/sSlOdEzyKc— Valondar (@VK_HM) February 25, 2021
Me fighting my niece for the remote when they drop that Rugrats reboot pic.twitter.com/cX6h7nHD9Z— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) February 25, 2021
A few fans of Nickelodeon thought, with all of the shows coming back, now might be a great time to bring back another fan favorite: My Teenage Robot Life
Hey Nick. You're bringing back Rugrats, Fairly Oddparents and Dora the Explorer with a live action retelling and Avatar, how about a certain female teenage robot huh? pic.twitter.com/3d9albHTt0— Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) February 24, 2021
As this user points out, a new Rugrats series means more of the iconic character Angelica Pickles.
Show me a second of Rugrats in which I can’t relate to Angelica Pickles. I dare you pic.twitter.com/VwIjs7uMK5— Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) February 25, 2021
While many rejoiced at the idea of new Rugrats episodes, some users thought the series shouldn't be broadcast in 2021.
The new Rugrats looks cool, but I don’t think that’s a show that belongs outside of the 90s.February 24, 2021
"The Rugrats reboot should've just aged them up," this user wrote. It's been done before with Rugrats All Grown Up; however, the main characters were all teenagers.
The Rugrats reboot should've just aged them up. Now THAT'S a Tommy that's very familiar with imageboards. pic.twitter.com/rUQx1dY1xd— ＳＰＡＣＥＣＡＳＥ ６４ (@casey_brinke) February 24, 2021
With the new animation, some prospective viewers, having seen the trailer, thought the new animation looked "creepy af."
They’re bringing back Rugrats. But they look creepy af. pic.twitter.com/LHQ59Yvclp— Skylarking! 🌬 (@AardvarkEmpress) February 25, 2021
