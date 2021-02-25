'Rugrats' Fans Sound off After First Look at Paramount+ Reboot Released

By BreAnna Bell

Paramount+ is be bringing back the Rugrats crew in a rebooted series featuring the original cast and all-new animation. ViacomCBS made the announcement today as the company announced the slate of upcoming shows joining the streamer, which is scheduled for a March 4 launch.

“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” said Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation, per Variety. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”

Many fans on social media were excited to relive their childhoods with the reimagined blast from the past. 

A few fans of Nickelodeon thought, with all of the shows coming back, now might be a great time to bring back another fan favorite: My Teenage Robot Life

As this user points out, a new Rugrats series means more of the iconic character Angelica Pickles.

While many rejoiced at the idea of new Rugrats episodes, some users thought the series shouldn't be broadcast in 2021. 

"The Rugrats reboot should've just aged them up," this user wrote. It's been done before with Rugrats All Grown Up; however, the main characters were all teenagers. 

With the new animation, some prospective viewers, having seen the trailer, thought the new animation looked "creepy af." 

