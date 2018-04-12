Tuesday’s TV Ratings: ‘Roseanne’ Rules With 13.5 Million Viewers

Roseanne continues to dominate in the ratings, despite a slight dip.

The ABC revival series was the top show of Tuesday night for the third week in a row, as it went down double digits from the previous week.

Airing at 8 p.m., Roseanne drew a 3.4 rating in the key demographic of adults 18-49, as well as 13.5 million viewers. That is down approximately 13 percent in the demo and 12 percent in viewers compared to last week’s episode, which drew a 3.9 and 15.4 million viewers.

The drop, Variety reports, was less than the show saw between its premiere and its second week. The premiere drew record shattering 5.2 rating and 18.4 million viewers, airing two episodes back-to-back.

Roseanne‘s ratings power helped bump up most of ABC’s lineup’s numbers, though most of the comedies saw a dip compared to previous weeks. The Middle drew a 1.9 and 7.5 million viewers. Black-ish averaged a 1.4 and 5.1 million. Splitting Up Together pulled in a 1.2 and 4.2 million viewers. Legal drama For the People was down significantly in the demo from last week with a 0.6 and 2.7 million viewers.

For NBC, a clip show edition of The Voice drew a 1.3 and 7.7 million viewers. Rise was steady with a 0.8 and 4.5 million viewers, as was Chicago Fire (1.1, 6.4 million)

On Fox, Lethal Weapon found itself at a series low in the demo with a 0.8 and 4.1 million viewers. LA to Vegas ticked up with a 0.7 and 2.3 million viewers. The final season premiere of New Girl also marked a series low in the demo for its final season finale with a 0.7 and 2 million viewers.

On CBS, the special Elton John: I’m Still Standing drew a 1.0 and 7.1 million viewers.

The Flash came back on The CW to a series low with a 0.6 and 1.8 million viewers. Black Lightning was even with a 0.5 and 1.6 million viewers ahead of its first season finale next week.

Overall, Roseanne helped ABC win the night in the demo with a 1.5 but finished third in viewers with 6 million. NBC was second overall with 1.1 and 6.3 million viewers. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo, but CBS won the night in viewers with 6.9 million. Fox was fourth with 3.1 million.

The CW averaged a 0.6 and 1.7 million.

Roseanne saw a particularly dark episode with the reveal that Becky (Lecy Goranson) is not able to have children. However, the episode was not all tears as the Conner family introduced a new, four-legged member of the family and the show paid tribute to late cast member Glenn Quinn.