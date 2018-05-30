‘Roseanne’ EP Tom Werner Hopes the Star ‘Seeks the Help She So Clearly Needs’

Roseanne executive producer Tom Werner, who was involved with the series’ original run and revival season, expressed his support for ABC‘s decision to cancel the series Tuesday in the wake of Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets.

“I support ABC’s decision to cancel the show in the wake of Roseanne Barr’s most recent reprehensible tweets,” he said in a statement to Deadline. “Our goal was to promote constructive discussion about the issues that divide us. It represented the work of hundreds of talented people. I hope the good work done is not totally eclipsed by these abhorrent and offensive comments, and that Roseanne seeks the help she so clearly needs.”

Werner, who also executive produced The Cosby Show in the 1980s and early ’90s, is the latest to voice their opinion about the Roseanne cancellation Tuesday. ABC also halted its Emmy campaign for the revival series, ICM Partners dropped Barr as client, Viacom cable networks pulled reruns for the show as of Wednesday, Laff pulled its reruns and numerous celebrities and executives have spoken on the subject.

Roseanne co-star Michael Fishman, who played Barr’s on-screen son DJ, released a heart-warming statement following news of the revival series’ abrupt cancellation.

“Today is one of the hardest in my life,” Fishman wrote. “I feel devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience welcomes us into their homes. Our cast, crew, writers and production staff strived for inclusiveness.”

He denounced Barr’s racist comments toward President Barack Obama’s former aide Valerie Jarrett, which claimed she is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes.

“I condemn these statements vehemently, they are reprehensible and intolerable. Contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society. I have always lived and taught my children to be inclusive. I believe our show strived to embrace different backgrounds and opinions, through open dialogue,” he added.

The actor then opened up about why he wanted to address the comments, rather than stay silent.

“While I am going to miss being part of the ABC family, I believe that to sit back or remain silent in an attempt to distance myself from the actions/statements of others would unintentionally endorse or placate those statements which I find truly offensive,” Fishman continued.

Barr apologized for making the remarks about Jarrett but has stayed silent since news of the cancellation broke.