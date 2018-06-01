‘Roseanne’ Star Michael Fishman Shares Heartfelt Message to TV Daughter Amid Cancellation Scandal

Roseanne star Michael Fishman shared a heartfelt message to his on-screen daughter Jayden Rey following the series’ abrupt cancellation.

ABC canceled the hit comedy series after lead star Roseanne Barr shared a racist remark toward former White House aide Valerie Jarrett. After the tweet backlash and cancellation, Fishman issued a long statement on Twitter and Instagram calling it “one of the hardest [days] of my life.”

“I feel devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience welcomes us into their homes,” wrote Fishman, who played DJ on the original series and revival. “Our cast, crew, writers and production staff strived for inclusiveness. The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved.”

On the Instagram post, young cast member Jayden Rey, who played DJ’s daughter Mary Conner, commented telling her co-star, “Love you.”

Fishman replied to the comment saying, “Love you too. That will not change.”

Barr responded to Fishman’s statement on Twitter, accusing him of throwing her under the bus.

“I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. Me. You throw me under the bus,” Barr replied. “Nice!”

“You fought, built, and designed Roseanne for inclusiveness,” Fishman replied. “That is why yesterday was so out of character with the last 30 years. It was in your hands from the beginning to the end. No one can deny that.”

On Thursday, Barr herself shared a message toward Rey, apologizing to her for her remarks which led to the show’s abrupt cancellation.

“… The saddest part of all is [for] Jayden Rey on the show whom I grew [to] love so much & am so ashamed of myself that she would ever think I do not love her bc she is African American. It’s the most gawd awful painful thing. I can’t let myself cave in tho.”

Barr’s latest Twitter rant began Thursday afternoon, with the comedian saying she forgives co-stars Fishman and Sara Gilbert for their comments denouncing her after the show’s cancellation.

“to michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally [to] talk rather than do it in a public arena,” Barr wrote. “I understand, tho. It’s ok.”

She ended her most recent Twitter spree with another apology and offer for prayers.

“I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation. Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys!”