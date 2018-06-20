‘Roseanne’ Spinoff: Source Reveals Show Will Center Around Darlene

The Roseanne spinoff is reportedly closer than ever, with a source revealing that it will center around Sara Gilbert’s Darlene Conner.

According to PEOPLE, an insider with knowledge of what is happening behind the scenes said that “some important progress has been made in discussions about a reboot revolving more around Darlene’s character.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The source then added that “there are still issues to hash out,” however.

“The key has been how a show can be done where Roseanne neither participates nor profits,” the source went on to say. “As of now, she has agreed, at least in theory, to forego any creative or financial involvement in the spinoff to help save the cast and crew jobs.”

As fans are aware, the Roseanne revival was canceled in May after Roseanne Barr tweeted out a comment comparing Valerie Jarrett — a former advisor to Barack Obama — to an “ape.”

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC President Channing Dungey said in a statement that announced the shows cancellation.

Shortly after the announcement, another source close to the show called the development a “really unfortunate” situation” as the show was ABC’s “biggest hit.” That source went on to confirm the rumors that the network was interested in exploring the possibility of a spinoff.

“Everyone is upset for the cast and the crew, but there was always a feeling that something was going to happen,” said the source. “There was always a heightened awareness with her and we were always on edge about her going off track. But you just hold your breath until it does. Did we think she would say something like that? No. But then it all fell apart.”

While the Roseanne spinoff is good news for the cast and crew, as well as dedicated fans of the series in general, Barr’s hardcore supporters are not thrilled about the idea of her giving up a stake in the series in order for it to move forward.

Please don’t tell me gave up the rights to the show. There is no Roseanne without @therealroseanne !!! I’m not condoning what she said but this is too much for a situation like that. NO SPIN OFF PERIOD!!! https://t.co/Mh1xdmbGfw — Scott Tillman (@joc_hollywood) June 20, 2018

“Do not let them do a spin off of your show you do not owe them anything,” one fan said in a tweet to the actress. “The cast never even tried to care about you! If no Roseanne then no shows!“

For her part, Barr seems to support the prospect of a spinoff, if only for the sake of allowing the remainder of the cast and crew to get back to work, but she does not appear to have made any specific comments regarding the reported direction the new series would take.