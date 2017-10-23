New ‘Roseanne’ Revival Behind-the-Scenes Photo Released

Roseanne is back, baby!

After ABC revealed the first photo from the table read of the Roseanne revival last week, it looks like the cast are back up to their fun-loving shenanigans on the set of the series.

Roseanne Barr, star and executive producer of the show, posted a photo from the set on Monday morning. Smiling ear-to-ear, Barr appears with Laurie Metcalf, who plays her on-screen sister, Jackie.

The tweet containing the photo simply said, “Hi!!!” but the picture said more than a thousand words.

The duo seem to be having as much fun as ever with this revival series. Barr gave a spry wave from her motorized scooter, while Metcalf enthusiastically held up her Roseanne script.

Roseanne originally aired on ABC from 1988 to 1997, and most of the cast has returned for the revival. This includes John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke and more. The only major cast member that hasn’t been confirmed for the revival is Johnny Galecki, who is currently starring in The Big Bang Theory on CBS.

Roseanne is set to air eight episodes on ABC sometime in 2018.

