A Ton of New ‘Roseanne’ Revival Photos Have Just Dropped

The Roseanne revival series is in production and thanks to the stars and producers of the show, fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look at the return of the beloved sitcom. Roseanne Barr and many others have been flooding social media with photos and videos from the set in recent weeks and it’s clear that everyone involved is thrilled to be back.

Most recently, Barr took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo from the studio lot alongside her co-star, Laurie Metcalf.

“On the lot with #lauriemetcalf,” Barr captioned the snap.

It was officially announced in May by ABC that Roseanne was going to be making a comeback. The show is returning 20 years after it originally aired during the years of 1988 to 1997.

Other images that have surfaced online show the cast coming together for table reads and even being introduced in front of the live audience before taping an episode. Keep scrolling to see more posts from the Roseanne reboot set.

‘Roseanne’ Cast Table Read

This past week, ABC treated fans to a full cast photo during a table read. The actors and writers were pictured sharing a huge laugh while on set.

In the picture, Barr is seated on the left side of the table across from her onscreen husband John Goodman. Also pictured are newcomers Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey, as well as Sarah Chalke, who took on the role of Becky for a time after Lecy Goranson left the show.

Also present for the table read were director John Pasquin, producers Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings and Troy Hernandez, and co-executive producer Sig Youngers.

Introducing the Cast to Live Audience

Over the weekend, comedian and producer Whitney Cummings shared a video of the Roseanne cast being introduced in front of the live audience.

The clip shows Gilbert front and center as Metcalf is introduced, followed by Goodman.

“What. Is. Happening. #Roseanne,” Cummings captioned the post.

Roseanne and Dan on the Couch

Cummings also treated her Instagram followers to a look at a scene shared by Roseanne and Goodman. Many Roseanne fans are likely surprised to see Goodman’s character is involved in the reboot, given that his character died in the original series.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey revealed earlier this summer that Goodman’s character, Dan, was going to be involved in the series despite the original series finale. However, he didn’t dish on Dan’s return was going to be handled.

“I’m not going to talk too specifically about the season,” Dungey said. “I wouldn’t say that it’s ignoring the events of the finale, but I can say that Dan is definitely alive.”

Goodman, 64, has also offered a sneak peek of where the Conners will be at the start of the revival.

“It’s going to be all new turf. We were in our 40s when we left off,” he said. “I myself have applied for Medicare. We’re going to have grandkids. It’s just like a new life. I don’t know what they’re going to do, but I’m excited to try it this way.”

‘Roseanne’ Director’s Chairs…Someone’s Chair Isn’t There

This past weekend, Michael Fishman, who plays DJ, shared a picture of the director’s chairs on set. Chairs can be seen set up bearing the names John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Ames McNamara and Emma Kenney.

Noticeably absent from the chairs and from the other set photos is Johnny Galecki. The 42-year-old is the only actor not to be confirmed for the reboot.

Most recently, Galecki inked a deal to appear in two more seasons of CBS’s Big Bang Theory. Not to mention, he is also serving as executive producer for the upcoming CBS comedy By the Book, which could possibly be in competition with the Roseanne reboot.

The Roseanne reboot is expected to air in 2018.