See Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Their TV Family Pose for New Group Shot

ABC finally announced the premiere date for the Roseanne revival show (March 27), and with it released the first new group photo with the old castmates.

In the photo, Roseanne Barr and John Goodman as parents Roseanne and Dan Connor sit on the same couch in the same living room of their same home from the ’90s sitcom surrounded by their extended family.

The snap includes their now grown children: Michael Fishman as D.J, Sara Gilbert as Darlene, Alicia Goranson as Becky and Laurie Metcalfe as Roseanne’s sister Jackie.

Becky was also played by Sarah Chalke and she was featured in the new image — although her role has yet to be revealed.

The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki was not in the shot, but it was confirmed in November that he will reprise his role as Darlene’s boyfriend (then husband) David Healy for one episode.

Other guest stars set to reprise their roles include Estelle Parsons, Sandra Bernhard, Natalie West, James Pickens Jr., and Adilah Barnes.

A problem writers might have to overcome is writing Goodman back into the script, as he died of a heart attack in the season nine finale back in 1997.

As reported on Friday, the highly-anticipated sitcom will return with a special hour-long episode at 8 p.m. EST/PST on Tuesday, March 27, and will begin airing at its regular half-hour time slot (8-8:30 p.m.) on Tuesday, April 3.

Production on the revival wrapped Friday as the cast and crew finished their ninth and final episodein Studio City, California.

ABC teased that the show’s return to television with the same quick-witted, honest tone and will explore the lives of Roseanne‘s funny family.

“With the inimitable Roseanne at its epicenter, fresh stories that tackle today’s issues and even more laughs from a brilliant cast and crew that haven’t missed a beat, audiences old and new will celebrate the homecoming of America’s favorite working-class family,” the network said in a statement, E! News reports.

Can’t wait until March? Here’s what you can expect from season 10 of the comedy series.