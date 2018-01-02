‘Roseanne’ Star Michael Fishman Takes Fans Down Memory Lane in New Video

Could season 11 of Roseanne soon be on its way after season 10 hits ABC in March? Star Michael Fishman certainly hopes so.

Thank you for supporting @RoseanneOnABC Working together again is a dream come true. For me the show symbolizes using laughter to overcome life’s challenges and chasing dreams. See you March 27! pic.twitter.com/gdO587hd5D — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) December 30, 2017

The 36-year-old actor, who played Roseanne and Dan Conner’s son D.J. on the hit sitcom and is reprising his role in the 2018 reboot, shared a sweet video on Saturday taking fans down memory lane.

In the video, he showed off “the famous Stage 2” where the hit ’90s sitcom filmed.

“Back in the day, this is where we filmed the original nine years of the show,” he explained as he panned across a nondescript beige building.

Fishman then walked over to a plaque for the Mary Tyler Moore Show.

“When I was a kid, Roseanne brought us right up to this and read this to me. … She said, ‘One day, when it’s all done, we’re gonna have one of these. We’re gonna have one of these plaques because we’re going to be here long enough.’ And nine years later, here it is,” he said.

He went on to urge fans to follow their dreams.

“I watched somebody achieve their dream. And now, we’re back, doing season 10, and who knows, maybe season 11, depending on what happens and how fans feel. But this, for me, is proof why you chase your dreams,” Fishman added.

The highly anticipated Roseanne reboot will feature the original cast of Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Johnny Galecki, Laurie Metcalf, Estelle Parsons and Sandra Bernhard. The show will also be introducing Emmy Kenney and Ames McNamara as Harris and Mark, David and Darlene’s children. Sarah Chalke, who briefly replaced Goranson as Becky, will also return, but in a new role.

Despite Goodman’s character dying in the season 9 finale back in 1997, ABC execs say that the show’s writers have rewritten Dan Conner back into the show.

“I’m not going to talk too specifically about the season. I wouldn’t say that it’s ignoring the events of the finale, but I can say that Dan is definitely alive,” ABC president Channing Dungey said this summer.

Goodman alluded to the family carrying on like nothing happening during an interview earlier this year.

“I don’t know, I think they’re just going to ignore (Dan’s death).” he said. “There might be a funny reference to it.”

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the handling of Dan’s death, which had a huge emotional impact on the show. Despite many fans’ qualms about the reboot, most questions should be answered when the reboot premieres on ABC Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET.