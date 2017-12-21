‘Roseanne’ Revival: Meet Darlene and David’s Kids

The upcoming Roseanne revival series has had a huge buzz around it, and now we’ve got more information about the kids playing Darlene and David’s children.

Based on new photos shared exclusively with TV Line, we can see that Darlene (Sara Gilbert) has apparently moved back home and brought her 14-year-old daughter Harris Healy and her gender-fluid son, Mark.

Darlene’s daughter is played by Emma Kenney, and her son is played by Ames McNamara.

Kenney, who is 18 years old in real life, is most well-known for her role on Shameless, playing the youngest Gallagher daughter on Showtime’s hit series. She also appeared in a couple episodes of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, as well as voiced a character in the 2013 animated film Epic.

McNamara, on the other hand, is a newcomer, with his only prior role being in one episode of the TruTV series At Home with Amy Sedaris.

In the ninth season of Roseanne’s original run, fans were first introduced to Harris when Darlene gave birth to her prematurely. In the new series, the character is said to be described as a “hellion and the spitting image of her mother.”

The younger of Darlene’s children, Mark, is characterized decidedly different. He’s said to be “sensitive and bright,” with an interest in sometimes wearing more feminine clothing.

You can catch the whole family when the Roseanne revival returns to ABC on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.