‘Roseanne’ Pays Tribute to Original Castmember Glenn Quinn During New Episode

One of Roseanne‘s original cast members passed away before the reboot was even on the radar, and the new episodes paid homage to his character.

During Tuesday’s all new episode, Becky (Lecy Goranson) finds out her eggs are not “acting their age” and she can’t have children. The reveal takes a toll on Becky and leads her to talk about what happened after her husband Mark’s (Glen Quinn) death.

“My life wasn’t supposed to turn out like this,” Becky tells her sister. “Mark and I were going to have kids.”

“What?” Darlene responds.

“Yeah, we were trying. Like, all the time.”

“Oh wow! Becky I didn’t know that. I just assumed you never wanted kids because you never had any,” Darlene says.

“No, I just never met anyone after (Mark’s death) who I wanted to have them with,” Becky says holding back tears.

“You never meet anybody or you never try to meet anybody?” Darlene asked.

“No, I just never met anybody as good. I have high standards,” Becky admits, as Darlene mocks her sister for having one-night-stands with her co-workers.

“I don’t know if you can see yourself frozen in the same place since Mark died but everybody else can… You know Becky, it’s not betraying Mark to move on.”

The episode ended with a card dedicating the installment “to the loving memory of Glenn Quinn, who died of a drug overdose in 2002.

Ahead of the episode, Goranson teased the upcoming tribute for Quinn to Entertainment Tonight.

“We actually just did an episode that is about a lot of those emotions surrounding [Glenn’s] passing, and you know, it’s still really funny, don’t worry,” Goranson said. “But it’s addressed in a really tender and humane way and as Becky goes through [it], Becky realizes that she really has almost been stuck since he’s been gone and we do an homage to him in the end. It’s been tough for us because he was such an integral part of our show and such a lovely and talented person, and just wonderful to be around.”

“We really miss him, but we keep him back there and everybody touches his face when they come onstage, and when we take our opening bows,” Barr added, referring to the photo of Quinn’s headshot, which sits in the Conner living room.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.