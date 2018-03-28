‘Roseanne’ Reboot Introduces ‘Shameless’ Star as New Family Member

You might recognize one of Roseanne‘s grandchildren.

Along with the cast of returning fan-favoritess, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf, the Roseanne revival introduced Shameless star Emma Kenney as Harris Conner, one of Darlene’s children.

A teenager, Harris makes her introduction as only a teen in a sitcom would, asking her mother for money, which leads to one of the funniest jokes of the first episode, after Roseanne asks the heavens for cash.

“You could’ve just said we were poor, I didn’t need the routine,” Harris says before announcing she’ll be back for dinner.

Darlene (Gilbert) and Roseanne (Barr) stop the teen, letting her know she has to be back right after school to take care of her brother. As Harris protests, Roseanne gives one of her classic shutdowns: “You’re babysitting, game over!”

Harris walks away mad, screaming “This is so unfair”, which inspires Dan (Goodman) to remember the good old days.

“You’re ruining my life. You all suck!” Harris screams.

“I haven’t seen that movie in 20 years,” Dan says, also referencing the classic sitcom’s new episode, 20 years later. “Classics really do hold up.”

Later in the episode, Harris proves she can be just as sassy as the other Conner family members, as she brings up her shopping habits in an conversation with Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf).

“I love your outfit,” Jackie says.

“Six dollars, I got it at the hospital thrift store. They’re dead people’s clothes.” the teen responds.

“Well, those people must have died from compliments,” Jackie says.

Kenney is also a series regular on the Showtime’s hit series Shameless, where she has played Debbie Gallagher since 2011.

Fans of Shameless commented on Kenney’s new role, happy to see the 18-year-old on the sitcom.

Debbie from #Shameless is now a Connor! Perfect! I’m not sure if this is an upgrade or not. 😆#Roseanne — Deborah FieldsHarris (@dfieha) March 28, 2018

Casting Debbie from “Shameless” as Darlene’s daughter in the “Roseanne” reboot is the greatest call in television history.@RoseanneOnABC #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/qXt2Ltj9Mi — Joe Manniello (@joe_manniello) March 28, 2018

Debbie from Shameless is Darlene’s daughter #Roseanne — holly nicole (@_holly_nicolee) March 28, 2018

It’s the Shameless girl on #Roseanne !

I hope she gets some lines — T K (@MackOfAllShade) March 28, 2018

Ok so DJ was in the army his wife is black😍, Debbie from Shameless is Darlene’s daughter,Darlene’s sin is gay, Becky is a surrogate,and Roseanne voted Trump😐 I thought I was going to enjoy the reboot but I don’t know😭 #Roseanne — 💙Tommy W.🖤 (@TommyPickless_) March 28, 2018

The first episode also introduced Darlene’s “always smiling” son Mark (Ames McNamara), and provided insight into DJ’s (Michael Fishman) future, including the introduction of his young daughter Mary (Jayden Rey).

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.