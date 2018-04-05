‘Roseanne’ Ratings Hold Steady in Week 2

The Roseanne reboot aired its second episode on Tuesday night, and the show’s ratings held steady after its massive premiere episode last week, which brought in 18 million viewers.

This week, the ratings took a natural dip but stayed high at 15.1 million viewers and a 3.9 rating among adults 18-49 in the fast nationals at 8 p.m., Deadline reports.

Compared to the second half of its double premiere, which saw an audience of 17.7 million, 4.9/21, the reboot retained 84 percent of its audience and 80 percent of the adults 18-49 rating. The show also easily earned the honor of top program of the evening in adults 18-49 and total viewers, which is a major accomplishment.

ABC said that the premiere was the highest-rated comedy telecast on any network in nearly four years, and the drop in viewers this week was in line with what executives expected.

The number also indicates that major networks like ABC still have the potential to draw in viewers over streaming services like Netflix and that certain audiences are still happy to sit down and tune into television on a standard setup.

Entertainment Weekly shares that the premiere episode scored a rating of 5.1 in the 18-49 demographic and the majority of the show’s success was due to Middle America.

Tulsa, Oklahoma, contributed the most to the ratings success with a 19.0 rating, which is 60 percent above the national average. Other top markets included Cincinnati, Ohio; Kansas City, Missouri; Chicago, Illinois and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

This week’s episode saw a parenting conflict between Roseanne‘s sister and her daughter Darlene, with the former opting for a more traditional style while the latter opted for a more laid-back approach.

