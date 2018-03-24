Roseanne Barr and John Goodman Reveal They Are Not Shying From Controversy With Revival

Roseanne is famous for not being afraid to cause trouble.

The stars of the upcoming revival revealed the upcoming nine-episode season will not be afraid to pursue controversial topics, as the series was known to do during its original run.

In the revival, Barr revealed to Entertainment Tonight that her character is a Donald Trump supporter, using her own real-life family’s reaction to her supporting the president as inspiration.

“[We’re] just going to show a realistic depiction of this family and, you know, they have so much in common with other American families,” the actress said. “Everybody’s mad at everybody so we’ll find a way through nd hopefully other people will too.”

Goodman also talked about the decision to address politics on the series, explaining that “because things that affect families in middle America, they’re going to affect us and we want to be not demonstrating but just showing how it affects a family who is living paycheck to paycheck, how they handle these things, and how much they have to forget just to get through the day.”

“Roseanne and I, we have gotten older. I know it’s hard to believe. but with that come a little mellowness and we don’t have to raise the kids anymore and we’ve got the grandchildren to spoil now,” he added.

Barr made headlines Thursday after getting into a heated debate with Jimmy Kimmel as she and Goodman visited his late night show.

Barr was on the show with Roseanne co-star John Goodman to discuss the series’ reboot, but things quickly got political when Kimmel turned the conversation to President Donald Trump as well as his opponent on the 2016 presidential election.

“Weren’t you, like, a good friend of Hillary Clinton’s at one point?” Kimmel asked.

After hesitating, Barr responded, “Yeah, I was.”

Kimmel asked Barr what had changed, turning to Goodman and whispering, “Why is he asking me this question?”

The host continued with the line of questioning, bringing up one of Barr’s previous tweets.

“I think you accused her of being a murderer on Twitter,” he said, with the actress responding, “I did not!”

When Kimmel said he would find the tweet, Barr gave him the finger, declaring, “I deleted it, so f— you!”

Barr noted that she had issues with Clinton’s foreign policy, with Goodman chiming in, “She had one!”

The Roseanne reboot premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.