Aunt Jackie Reveals Who She Really Voted for in 2016 Presidential Election

Aunt Jackie and Roseanne did not speak for a year after the 2016 election, but not for the reason you think.

Early in the Roseanne reboot’s first episode, Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) reveals their political beliefs led to the sisters estrangement.

“Mom, I know that you and Aunt Jackie are mad at each other but this feud is getting way out of control,” Darlene pleads to her mother.

“You weren’t here Darlene, you didn’t see it, I mean not only did she vote for the worst person on earth but she was a real jerk about it too … and now she’s just ridiculous,” Roseanne says to her daughter.

“She’s ridiculous? You made a shrine to her as if she was dead,” Darlene says, pointing to a shelf in the kitchen decorated with a photo of Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) in her police uniform and a lit candle.

“Well, she’s dead to me,” Roseanne says. “And you should give me some credit because I said some really nice things to her in her obituary.”

Later on, the sisters interact for the first time since the election after Jackie arrives at Roseanne’s home with her p— hat and a “Nasty Woman” T-shirt.

“What’s up deplorable?” Jackie says to Roseanne, poking fun at what Hilary Clinton called Trump supporters during the election.

Later in the episode, Jackie and Roseanne address their issues head on, and Jackie makes a shocking revelation.

“You kept saying what a disaster it would be if she (Clinton) got elected, and how I wasn’t seeing the big picture, and how everything was rigged. And then I go into the booth and I voted for Jill Stein!” Jackie admits to Roseanne.

“You did such a good job of making me doubt myself, and making me feel so stupid, that I choked and helped get him (Donald Trump) elected,” Roseanne says.

Jackie then admits a sad truth to her sister Roseanne.

“Being apart from you this past year proved to me that I make good decisions on my own,” Jackie says. “I miss the family, but I’d rather be alone than let you bully me again.”

Roseanne, taking Jackie’s comments to heart says: “Jackie, it is not my fault that I just happen to be a charismatic person who’s always right about everything.”

The sisters then have a heart-to-heart and come to understand why they took opposite sides in the election, and agreeing to let bygones be bygones, so the family can be happy together again.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.