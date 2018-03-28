Twitter Has Lots to Say About ‘Roseanne’ Gun Jokes

At a time when guns have taken center stage in public discussion, you best believe Roseanne took time to poke fun at the subject during its first episode.

As Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Roseanne (Barr) exchanged jabs about political disagreements, the Conner family realized they had forgotten something very important.

“Knee still giving you trouble Roseanne? Why don’t you get that fixed with that new healthcare all you suckers got promised?” Jackie says to her sister.

“It works good enough to kick your a—, snowflake!” Roseanne responds.

“There you go, all you people go straight for the violence. Every one of you wrap yourselves up in the flag and cling it to the guns.”

“That’s such a stereotype,” Roseanne says to her sister. Viewers then see Dan (John Goodman) get a frightened look on his face as he rushes to the next room.

“Where are you going?” Roseanne asks her husband.

“I just realized we have kids in the house and I can’t remember where we hid our gun,” Dan reveals.

The couple begin their search in the garage.

“Well, you must have put it some place you thought it would be safe,” Roseanne says.

“Yeah, I was going to put it in the cleaning closet, cause I know nobody goes in there,” Dan jokes about his wife’s cleaning habits.

“I’d put it in the cleaning closet, cause every time I had to clean the house, I’d like knowing I had an option,” Roseanne replies.

Later, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) comes into the garage to share her bad experience at a job interview when Dan finds the gun hidden in a tub of ice cream in the freezer. Roseanne screams to distract Darlene from seeing the gun and Dan finds a better hiding spot for it.

With the growing number of mass shootings in the U.S., gun control and the Second Amendment have been fiercely debated in the media. Fans of Roseanne were quick to react to the reboot series bringing up the subject of guns. Some questioned why the Conners would need a gun at all.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.