‘Roseanne’ Tries out an Elevator Chair in New Revival Photos

Twenty years later, you best believe some things will be different on Roseanne.

New photos released Wednesday night by ABC reveal Roseanne Conner (Barr) taking care of her bad knee with a hilarious solution, an elevator chair.

The upcoming episode titled “Roseanne Gets the Chair,” which is set to air April 3, will find Dan (John Goodman) trying to help his wife by getting her the chair, but Roseanne being herself, she refuses to use it at first.

The photos show an unhappy Roseanne sitting on the chair, probably mouthing off a hilarious zing fans will enjoy when the episode airs.

In another shot, Roseanne looks at her husband with a frustrated glare as Dan uses his vintage flip phone to remember the occasion of his wife on the chair.

The upcoming will not be without its drama, however, as we can see this tense moment between Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Roseanne and Darlene’s daughter Harris (Emma Kenney).

The episode synopsis says Roseanne will be clashing with Darlene about the way she raises Harris, so we can expect some fireworks.

Another photo shows Jackie sitting with the family in the kitchen.

Her expression shows she might be saying something controversial, as Dan is seen glaring at his sister-in-law.

Roseanne premiered a new look at the revival series Monday featuring Johnny Galecki reprising his role of Darlene’s husband, David Healy.

“They kept everything exactly the same as it was when you guys were kids,” David says as he enters Darlene’s room, which looks identical to what it had all those years ago.

“It’s a decorating choice called poverty,” Darlene, portrayed by Sarah Gilbert, says.

The new footage also shows D.J. (Michael Fishman) and Darlene quizzing Roseanne and Dan about credit card points, Roseanne using a stair lift as she threatens somebody, and Dan being praised for his nail polish, which is really drywall.

Ahead of the premiere, critics have been giving the upcoming nine-episode tenth season of the hit ABC sitcom mostly positive reviews. A review by USA Today calls the reboot “exactly what you’d expect, for better or worse,” noting that the original series “broke ground,” which the revival fails to do. USA Today gave the revival two out of four stars, while TV Line gave it a B+, and Entertainment Weekly has handed down an A-.

Roseanne premieres Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.