‘Roseanne’ Photos Show Sneak Peek at New Episodes

ABC has released a few stills from the upcoming reboot season of Roseanne, and they teased some of the plotlines that the show will be tackling. The network and showrunners have already announced that there are some changes in store for the Conner family. The ninth season consisted largely of a fictional twist on the Conner family written by Roseanne Conner, which the creators have decided to walk back. This means that the Conners never won the $108 million lottery, Dan never had an affair or died of a heart attack, and neither Jackie nor Bev are lesbians. The show also faces the difficult task of keeping its essential themes the same. Roseanne was always a show about working class Americans making their way and finding joy in family. Today, the demographic of Midwestern, working-class people are highly politicized, and the show doesn't appear to be shying away from that. The new season of Roseanne is set to premiere on ABC on March 27, here's a sneak peek at what it will look like.

Conner Parents (Photo: ABC / Adam Rose) Seeing Roseanne and Dan back together is reason enough to reboot the show. The twist in the ninth season confused a lot of viewers -- Dan had cheated on Roseanne, but it was later revealed that he'd actually died of a heart attack in season 8, and imagining the affair was easier for her than coping with his passing. Reuniting the iconic TV parenting team is going to draw a lot of old fans in.

In the Kitchen (Photo: ABC / Adam Rose) Darlene's daughter, Harris Conner, is expected to play a major role in the show's new season. For many followers of the show it will be a sweet form of revenge to see Darlene dealing with the trials and tribulations of motherhood, after everything she put Roseanne through over the years.

Darlene is a Mother (Photo: ABC / Adam Rose) Producers on the show have stated their commitment in perfectly recreating the classic set of Roseanne. Even hardcore fans have to admit that the Conner household looks exactly as they left it in 1997.

Jackie, The Nasty Woman (Photo: ABC / Adam Rose) It wouldn't have been hard to guess that Roseanne's younger sister, Jackie Harris, would be the liberal beacon on the new season. Roseanne Barr herself has voiced her support for President Donald Trump from the beginning, but it's encouraging to see that she'll be incorporating other viewpoints in the show. One of the biggest strengths of Roseanne has always been its ability to stay topical yet accessible.

Daddy's Girl (Photo: ABC / Adam Rose) Seeing how Darlene Conner has matured will likely be one of the biggest delights of the Roseanne reboot. The rebellious middle child is reportedly a single mom in the new season, and it appears she has a serious enough job to warrant a pantsuit. Still, it's nice to see she can make time for her dad.

Roseanne and John Goodman (Photo: ABC / Adam Rose) Getting the old cast back together has been touching for fans and showrunners. Goodman was reportedly scarce in the ninth season because he was filming The Big Lebowski, but now he gets a chance to reprise his role as America's favorite patriarch.

Family Dinner (Photo: ABC / Adam Rose) Like all families, the Conner clan has grown exponentially. Many fans are surprised by the return of D.J. In 2008, Roseanne Barr made a passing comment that she imagined her fictional son would have died in Iraq if the show were still on. Apparently, the remark wasn't canon.

Roseanne and Dan (Photo: ABC / Adam Rose) Like many sitcom reboots on the air or in the works, the creators of Roseanne wanted the new season to tell fresh stories, not rehash old ones and milk fans for their sentimentality. Roseanne and Dan Conner's dynamic is complex, yet intuitive. It will be very interesting to hear their banter updated for 2017.

Mother-Daughter (Photo: ABC / Adam Rose) The nice thing about fashion is that it runs in cycles. In this case, Darlene is returning to television just as ripped jeans are coming back into style. Just like Roseanne and Bev in the original series, it looks like Darlene will rely on Roseanne in season 10 for maternal wisdom.

Sisterly Love (Photo: ABC / Adam Rose) Roseanne and Jackie's relationship had some of the most meaningful development of the original series. Jackie learned to take care of herself, while also coming to understand how and why she depends on Roseanne in certain ways. It seems their strong sisterly bond will be the basis for a lot of the show's political commentary moving forward. It promises to be interesting, as Barr is one of the few creators in Hollywood who openly supports President Trump.

New Conners (Photo: ABC / Adam Rose) While she appears in this screencap, Jayden Rey has yet to be credited on the new season's IMDb page, so fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to see what D.J. has been up to since 1997. Ames McNamara, on the other hand, is credited for portraying Mark, Darlene and David's son named for David's late brother. Since Glenn Quinn -- who played Mark Healy in the original series -- passed away in 2002, the producers decided to write his death into the show as well. However, he'll be honored in name by one of the newest members of the Conner family.