‘Roseanne’ Star Michael Fishman Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos From Set

Roseanne star Michael Fishman shared more behind-the-scenes photos from the set Monday, giving fans an unprecedented look inside the making of the sitcom.

Ahead of Tuesday’s episode, the actor shared two photos with Entertainment Weekly. The first is a look at the different camera angles covered in once scene, revealing that a multi-camera sitcom is really shot with multiple cameras filming the same scene. Another image shows the famous Conner family living room.

This week’s episode is “Eggs Over, Not Easy.” According to the network, the episode sees Becky (Alicia Goranson) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) reassessing each other’s lives. Meanwhile, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) is stunned when her application to adopt a puppy is rejected. Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) tries to change the animal rescue organization’s mind.

“Aging, parenthood, and perception versus reality clash as the Conner family comes to grips with outside forces beyond their control,” Fishman wrote in his blog for EW. “At it’s core, the episode is a wonderful culmination of sisterhood. Jackie and Roseanne come together hilariously as they always have. Meanwhile, a real shift and growth occurs as we get to see Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky really step into their roles as adults.”

Fishman, who reprises his role as DJ in the revival, said the episode is important for Darlene and Becky’s relationship.

“While I have always loved the way Becky and Darlene interacted, so this transition is particularly powerful,” he wrote. “There’s a significance to their relationship that only true Roseanne fans will fully understand.”

Fishman has also shared behind-the-scenes photos on his own Instagram page.

“Eggs Over, Not Easy” is the fourth episode in the Roseanne revival, which launched last month with a two-episode premiere. The third episode, which aired on April 2, had 15.1 million viewers and a 3.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic. It held on to 84 percent of the total audience from the second half of the premiere night.

Roseanne was renewed for a second season, or technically an 11th, just days after the premiere aired.

“We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes. The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the Roseanne team has in store for next year,” Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement.

New episodes of Roseanne air on ABC Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: ABC