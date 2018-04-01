John Goodman Reacts to ‘Roseanne’ Revival Massive TV Ratings

Despite the Roseanne revival’s massive success on Tuesday night, series star John Goodman did not have much to say when approached by paparazzi on Wednesday.

TMZ caught up with the 65-year-old actor, who plays patriarch Dan Conner on the show, at the Los Angeles International Airport and he gave an array of brief answers when asked about the show’s ratings success. The revived sitcom scored a viewership of 18.1 million during its hour-long premiere.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He delivered a simple, “Thank you” when the unnamed paparazzi congratulated him on the success.

The cameraman then asked him if he “expected that kind of success” as they filmed the new episodes.

“I don’t know,” Goodman said.

The paparazzi then brought up that Roseanne was the most successful comedy premiere in four years and once again asked if he expected the success.

“4 years? No,” Goodman said.

Despite Goodman’s clear desire to carry on with his day, the cameraman carried on and asked the Golden Globe winner about Roseanne‘s portrayal of more conservative values.

“It’s just how politics affects the family, that’s all,” the actor replied.

After some more prodding that went nowhere, the paparazzi finally left him alone at baggage claim.

Goodman’s on-screen wife Roseanne Barr, who plays the sitcom’s title character, revealed a similarly short message she received from Goodman earlier that day. In the message, he seems much more excited about the ratings news.

Barr wrote, “Text from John Goodman, who is on a plane today: ‘HURRAY FOR THE CONNERS!’”

text from john goodman whois on a plane today:’HURRAY FOR THE CONNORS!’ — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 28, 2018

Barr herself initially shared some brief thoughts herself about the show’s premiere.

Minutes after the hour-long long premiere aired, she tweeted, “I love you all!!”

i love you all!! #roseanne — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 28, 2018

Barr later elaborated and shared a lengthier message after the ratings were out, in which she further expressed her thanks to fans.

“I am so greatful to the fans of the Roseanne show for giving it a good premiere rating,” she wrote. “You are all wonderful. Here is to making America laugh [and] talk again! LOVE U.”

I am so greatful to the fans of the Roseanne show for giving it a good Premiere rating. You are all wonderful-here is to making America laugh & talk again! LOVE U — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 28, 2018

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC / Adam Rose