John Goodman Breaks Silence Following ‘Roseanne’ Cancellation

John Goodman has finally broken his silence after ABC’s sudden cancellation of Roseanne.

Goodman, who plays Conner family patriarch Dan, broke his silence in footage posted by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday night.

Goodman is shown leaving a restaurant wearing a Missouri State University T shirt and a casual pair of cargo shorts. A cameraman approaches him, and despite his hesitation, gives small answers to a few questions.

He assured fans that “everything’s fine” with him personally. He also wanted fans not to expect him to say much about the controversy.

“It’s not that I disrespect you guys, it’s just, I would rather say nothing than to cause more trouble,” Goodman said.

He also said that he has not been following news about the controversy and the cancellation’s fallout.

“I don’t know anything about it,” he said. “I don’t read it.”

Goodman’s voluntary ignorance also extends to chatter of him starring in a spinoff series without Roseanne Barr’s involvement. The cameraman asks him about the rumors, but Goodman has no idea what he is referring to.

“Then you’ve heard more than I have,” he said.

He was also asked about his chances of winning an Emmy for Roseanne season 10. Goodman was seen by many as a frontrunner for an award, but that is presumably now out of the question due to ABC halting its Emmy campaign for the series.

“I wasn’t gonna get an Emmy anyway,” Goodman said with a shrug. “I’ve been up there [11] times already, and if I didn’t get one I’m not gonna get one.”

ABC cancelled Roseanne on Tuesday after Barr posted a racist tweet about former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

The message, which has since been deleted said “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj,” referring to Jarrett.

She has since apologized for the remark, which put approximately 200 cast and crew members out of work.

“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!” Barr wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet.”

She also sent out a message on Wednesday in support of Goodman and co-star Laurie Metcalf, who she called “two of the greatest actors in the world.”

“I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me-Laurie and John,” she wrote. “I’m so sick over this-they will never have better character actors on their network.”

Seasons 1-9 of Roseanne are still streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Season 10 has been taken out of syndication by ABC and is no longer available on Hulu.

Photo Credit: ABC