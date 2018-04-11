‘Roseanne’: Is Sarah Chalke Leaving the Show?

Is one of Roseanne‘s original cast members done with the revival Tuesday’s episode?

Sarah Chalke, who famously played Becky #2 during the ABC sitcom’s original run and returned for the revival as Andrea saw her storyline come to an abrupt end after a major reveal that leaves us thinking, is this the end of Andrea?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Andrea was introduced on the series as the woman hoping to have Becky be her surrogate during the reboot’s premiere episode.

During Tuesday’s new episode however, Becky’s surrogacy hopes were crushed after the doctor told her she only had a five percent chance to ever have a child.

Andrea quickly reacts and tells Becky, who is stunned by the heartbreaking news, that she will unfortunately have to find a new surrogate because she is “not getting any younger.” The character then leaves the exam room and she’s not seen again during the episode.

Chalke is listed as a guest star for the episode, meaning this could be the last we see of the beloved actress on the revival.

During the show’s original run, Lecy Goranson played Becky for the first four seasons, until she left the series to attend college at Vassar. With Goranson headed to college, the show said goodbye to the original Becky at the beginning of season 5. In those episodes, Becky ran off and married her boyfriend Mark, who Roseanne (Barr) and Dan (Goodman) hated.

Then Becky came back for the show’s sixth season, but looked a little different. The character and her husband Mark were brought back in the season 6 episode “Homecoming,” with Chalke playing the role. The show poked fun at the recasting when the Conner family is seen watching Bewitched and criticizing the classic sitcom’s change in Darrins. The new Becky said she likes the second Darrin much better and then the closing credits introduced her to the audience.

Chalke became a series regular for the next two seasons, then it got confusing again in season 8. Thinking the show would end after its eighth season, producers sought to work around Goranson’s schedule to bring her back. She returned for the season 8 premiere, and then throughout the season the Beckys would swap the role depending on when Goranson was not available to film. Chalke made appearances in four episodes of season 8.

Then for the actual final season of the original run, Goranson once again left the show, making Chalke the permanent Becky for the final season.

We’ll have to wait and see if we’ll see Andrea again during the revival but, for now, we’ll miss you Becky #2.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.