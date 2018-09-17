TV Shows

‘Roseanne’ Fans React to Main Character’s Fate on ‘The Conners’

In wake of the supposed news that her character will be killed off The Conners by means of “opioid overdose,” many Roseanne fans have taken to social media to share their reactions.

As expected, most are none too pleased about the direction the show is taking, with many feeling like its unfair to Roseanne Barr for her character to die this way.

“Who ever decided to write her out this way should be ashamed of there [sic] selves,” tweeted one fan.

“No Roseanne, no thanks. Won’t reward ABC by watching The Conners,” someone else said, while another person commented, “It least they could have roseanne die with dignity like heart attack or accident why opid overdose thats my opinion.”

“I hope everyone boycott the new roseanne show,” one other Twitter user said. “I saw a preview and looks like they killing her off! Not happy.”

While many have focused on the death of the character feeling disrespectful, others took general issue with the manner in which she dies.

“This is going to make chronic pain patients look bad. They blamed it on doctors causing the addiction before on the show,” one person commented

Even still, some have expressed support of the new storyline, with many citing the real-life opiod crisis as reason enough for the show to tackle the heavy subject matter since so many people are dealing with it in reality.

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

