‘Roseanne’ Fans React to Main Character’s Fate on ‘The Conners’

In wake of the supposed news that her character will be killed off The Conners by means of “opioid overdose,” many Roseanne fans have taken to social media to share their reactions.

As expected, most are none too pleased about the direction the show is taking, with many feeling like its unfair to Roseanne Barr for her character to die this way.

“Who ever decided to write her out this way should be ashamed of there [sic] selves,” tweeted one fan.

Why would she be happy. That was her life’s work. Her character. If it wasn’t for her selflessness they wouldn’t be able to kill her off and continue the show. She owned it. She has the right to be upset — Debbie (@DebbieV_Morgan) September 17, 2018

“No Roseanne, no thanks. Won’t reward ABC by watching The Conners,” someone else said, while another person commented, “It least they could have roseanne die with dignity like heart attack or accident why opid overdose thats my opinion.”

Horrible. Hey @therealroseanne make ’em all scream by “coming back from the dead” on another network! “Roseanne mysteriously survives her ‘deadly’ opoid overdose” 😵 … I smell a hit show. — dani the deplorable (@ellements_) September 17, 2018

“I hope everyone boycott the new roseanne show,” one other Twitter user said. “I saw a preview and looks like they killing her off! Not happy.”

There is no Roseanne without Roseanne! This conservative House will not be watching. #BoycottRoseanne — Arvey (@HappyinSunshine) September 15, 2018

While many have focused on the death of the character feeling disrespectful, others took general issue with the manner in which she dies.

“This is going to make chronic pain patients look bad. They blamed it on doctors causing the addiction before on the show,” one person commented

ABC is killing off Roseanne Conner with an opioid overdose. While Roseanne Barr absolutely should be removed from the show, it’s heartwrenching to see a character you grew up with succumb to opioid addiction. It’s a real crisis in the states. I wish more people knew. — Bi Disaster Budgie 🍂🎃👻🦇 (@budgiebums) September 17, 2018

Even still, some have expressed support of the new storyline, with many citing the real-life opiod crisis as reason enough for the show to tackle the heavy subject matter since so many people are dealing with it in reality.

@ABC Why not follow the Roseanne storyline and have her OD? Happens in real familiescwith the opiod crises, and Darlene and Dan carrying on is a show! — sheilanumber99 (@SheilaNumber99) May 31, 2018

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.