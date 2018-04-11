‘Roseanne’ Fans Lose It Over New Conner Family Member

Roseanne welcomed a new addition into the Conner family, and its name is Armani.

At the beginning of Tuesday’s all new episode, Becky (Lecy Goranson) showed up at the Conner family home with a cute dog friend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Darlene (Sara Gilbert) asks why she got the dog, Becky says it’s part of the beginning of her new life.

“Today, I’m going to Andrea’s fancy fertility doctor and he’s going to give us a calendar for my embryo transfer, and then I’m going to have a baby, an then I’m going to get $50,000, and then I’m going to get a house with a yard and since I’m getting a yard, I can finally get a dog,” Becky says excited about her future.

Darlene mocks her sister for doing the last thing she should do first.

“You’ve inspired me, I’m going to go dive into a swimming pool and then fill it with water,” Darlene says.

Armani’s acquisition into the family takes a tragic turn, however, after Becky finds out she cannot have kids during the appointment. Since she’s not getting the surrogacy money from Andrea (Sarah Chalke) anymore, and dogs aren’t allowed at her apartment, Becky must give Armani back to the shelter.

Later, however, Roseanne (Barr) tells Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) to rescue rescue Armani herself and keep it until Becky can have it, but the shelter doesn’t think that’s a good idea.

“They’d rather put Armani down than let me love him, they said that I wasn’t fit to rescue him,” Jackie says to Roseanne.

“Why would they say that?” Roseanne says. “You’re the perfect match, you have no one to love and no one to love you.”

“Right?” Jackie says. “And then they said I was too old and I should get a senior dog, so he wouldn’t have to go through the trauma of grieving my death.”

Roseanne decides she’s not taking that decision and, along with Jackie, she yells at the attendant to make her give them the dog back.

The attendant threatens to call the police but Roseanne tells her about being a retired police officer, and the two run out of the shelter.

The episode ends with Jackie teaching Armani new tricks and Twitter loving the new member of the Connor family.

Awwwwwwwwwwww

Roseanne is gonna rescue Armani.#Roseanne — #Girther JAMES #MarchForOurLIVES (@JamesSemaj1220) April 11, 2018

OMG! The dog’s name in Roseanne is Armani! Just like my puppy buddy! 😍 #Roseanne — Joshy (@SuperJoshyMan) April 11, 2018

OMG! The dog’s name in Roseanne is Armani! Just like my puppy buddy! 😍 #Roseanne — Joshy (@SuperJoshyMan) April 11, 2018

@therealroseanne One of my favorite parts of tonight’s #Roseanne was when DJ finds out he was never REALLY allergic to dogs or seafood, Mom just told him that when he was a kid because she didn’t want a dog & seafood was too expensive.

😂😂😂#ParentingGoals — Trump 🇺🇸 Gal (@Mitt_Fit) April 11, 2018

Best episode of #roseanne yet!!! That dog is everything! — Lindie (@wasabesashime) April 11, 2018

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.