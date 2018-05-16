‘Roseanne’ Brings Back Crystal for Exciting Milestone

Roseanne welcomed back a fan-favorite guest star during its penultimate episode, with a special opportunity for Darlene (Sara Gilbert).

Crystal Anderson-Conner (Natalie West) made a surprise appearance during Tuesday’s new episode, sporting a surprisingly revealing saloon girl outfit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey everybody, guess what today is?” Crystal says as she walks into the living room.

“A fundraiser for your dignity?” Darlene jokes.

“No, you’re such a stitch… it’s my last day before I retire!” Crystal announces.

“It’s about time,” Roseanne (Barr) says. “You’ve been working that saloon since when, 1865?”

“Laugh all you want but I’m about to start the best years of my life, I’m retiring from the casino with full benefits.”

Dan (John Goodman) and Roseanne congratulate her since nobody has that nowadays. And then Becky (Lecy Goranson) walks into the Conner house with a present for her parents’ anniversary.

Crystal then suggests Darlene ask for her job at the casino so she can get the benefits for her kids.

“Aw that’s sweet Crystal,” Darlene says, hesitant about the job. Upon hearing that the job includes full benefits, Becky becomes interested in the job as well.

Crystal is one of Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Roseanne’s oldest friends. The series shocked viewers when Crystal ended up marrying Dan’s father and essentially becoming his stepmom, despite being around the same age.

Crystal has guest starred throughout the series, including the May 1 episode of the revival season. An episode, which also saw the return of Sandra Bernard’s Nancy.

Later in the episode, Darlene decides to let Becky go for the job, but Dan feels he has to step in.

“I gotta be honest Darlene, I don’t understand how you can pass on a job with full benefits,” Dan says.

Darlene admits she wants to keep her options open to because she wants to be a writer. Dan tells her sometimes people have to make sacrifices for their families.

Later, Becky and Sarah fight about who should go for Crystal’s job, but Becky eventually lets Darlene take the job so she can have the health coverage for her children.

As a peace offering, Darlene shows Becky how she looks in her new work uniform, to hilarious effect.

Numerous past Roseanne characters have popped by during this revival season, which is the show’s tenth season overall. Aside from the core Roseanne cast, David Healy (Johnny Galecki) popped by to catch fans up on he and Darlene’s relationship. The second Becky actress, Sarah Chalke, even returned for revival. She played a completely new role, a woman who tried to use Becky as a surrogate.

The Roseanne season finale airs Tuesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.