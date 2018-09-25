Roseanne Barr Reveals How ‘The Conners’ Will Kill off Her Character

Roseanne Barr has revealed how The Conners will kill off her character, and it’s probably not something fans expected.

According to The Blast, Barr appeared on a YouTube talk show over the weekend and stated that “they have her die of an opioid overdose.”

“There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over,” she continued, adding that the manner in which her character dies seems to “so cruelly insult the people who loved that family in that show.”

It was previously revealed that Barr’s character would be killed off when Roseanne and The Conners star John Goodman told journalists that his character Dan would “be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead” in the spinoff series.

Though, at the time he did not seem to know how she would die as he claimed it was “unknown.”

As has been widely reported, Roseanne was canceled earlier this year after Barr tweeted out a comment that was perceived as being a race-related insult to an Valerie Jarrett, who worked with the Obama administration.

Barr vehemently denied that she intended any racial ridicule, citing her use of Ambien as the reason for her controversial comment. In an interview with Dr. Oz, Barr elaborated on her explanation, saying that Ambien is “a weird drug.”

“Well, I’ve done some weird things on Ambien, and I think a lot of people have, too. I’ve heard from thousands of people about it,” the comedian added. “One guy got up and cooked a turkey and ate it — so that was like four hours if you think about it — and didn’t remember it in the morning.”

“And all the time that happens to me,” Barr continued. “When I go up in the kitchen and there’s a whole box of Triscuits laid out and eggs cracked on the wall, cheese everywhere.”

Notably, Ambien’s parent company Sanofi — who produces the medication — responded to Barr’s claims that it was to blame for her comment.

“People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world,” the company previously tweeted. “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

Regarding her feelings on the new series, Barr told Rabbi Shumley Boteach on his podcast that she is “staying neutral.”

“I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone and I don’t wish good for my enemies. That’s what I gotta do,” she explained. “I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it — after all, I was married to Tom Arnold. Ha! Ha!”

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.