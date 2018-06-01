Roseanne Barr Says She ‘Begged’ ABC Boss Not to Cancel Show

Roseanne Barr claims she begged Disney/ABC Entertainment executive Ben Sherwood to not cancel her hit comedy series after a racist tweet she sent that sparked outrage on social media.

The disgraced comedian took to Twitter yet again Thursday to address the cancellation of Roseanne by ABC after she made a since-deleted offensive remark Tuesday against former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett. She now states she “begged” Sherwood not to end the show.

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC [to] let me apologize & make amends,” Barr tweeted on Thursday, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked [for] help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged [for] [people’s] jobs.”

I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends. I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged4 ppls jobs. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

She continued: “He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: “what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.’ I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? [Oh my God].”

ABC quickly canceled the revival series following harsh backlash against her tweet. Barr was also dropped by ICM Partners and Viacom networks pulled reruns of the series’ original run from the air.

The comic, who vowed to leave Twitter Tuesday following the backlash only to return to the social media platform later that evening to blame her tweets on Ambien, also apologized to her young Roseanne co-star Jayden Rey.

“The saddest part of all is 4 Jayden Rey on the show whom I grew [to] love so much & am so ashamed of myself that she would ever think I do not love her bc she is African American,” Barr tweeted. “It’s the most gawd awful painful thing. I can’t let myself cave in tho.”

She also said she forgave co-stars Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert for publicly denouncing her after Tuesday’s backlash.

“to michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love [you] both, just wish [you] could have called me personally [to] talk rather than do it in a public arena,” Barr wrote. “I understand, tho. It’s ok.”

She ended her most recent Twitter spree saying, “I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation. Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys!”