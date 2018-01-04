TV Shows

Roseanne Reveals Her Favorite Episode

If it’s too tough to pick a favorite episode of Roseanne, its leading lady offered up her top […]

If it’s too tough to pick a favorite episode of Roseanne, its leading lady offered up her top choice.

Sitcom star Roseanne Barr asked Twitter followers Tuesday to share their favorite shows from the comedy’s nine-season run.

In the meantime, she couldn’t help but offer up her personal favorite, too: Season 2, Episode 7 — “Boo!”

Barr said the episode was the comedy’s first ever Halloween show, a tradition it kept up throughout Roseanne‘s original run on ABC.

Most fans, however, had a different episode in mind; they chose to rank “A Stash From the Past,” an episode during which Roseanne, Dan and Jackie smoke 20-year-old weed in the bathroom, as their most loved moment.

Barr’s look back at the original run of Roseanne comes as she and the cast prepare to reprise their roles on the small screen beginning March 27 on ABC. The highly-anticipated sitcom will return with a special hour-long episode at 8 p.m. ET, and will begin airing at its regular half-hour time slot (8-8:30 p.m.) on Tuesday, April 3.

Can’t wait until March? Here’s what you can expect from season 10 of the comedy series.

