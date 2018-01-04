Roseanne Reveals Her Favorite Episode

If it’s too tough to pick a favorite episode of Roseanne, its leading lady offered up her top choice.

Sitcom star Roseanne Barr asked Twitter followers Tuesday to share their favorite shows from the comedy’s nine-season run.

In the meantime, she couldn’t help but offer up her personal favorite, too: Season 2, Episode 7 — “Boo!”

Comment your favorite Roseanne episode below!👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽

My favorite would have to be Boo! (Season 2, Episode 7) -The very first Halloween episode!

P.S. I Love You All💕💕💕💕 — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) January 2, 2018

Barr said the episode was the comedy’s first ever Halloween show, a tradition it kept up throughout Roseanne‘s original run on ABC.

Most fans, however, had a different episode in mind; they chose to rank “A Stash From the Past,” an episode during which Roseanne, Dan and Jackie smoke 20-year-old weed in the bathroom, as their most loved moment.

“Is this the sink? Am I shrinking!?” — Amanda Walker (@TanteLou) January 2, 2018

Definitely the one where they smoke pot in the bathroom lol — chels 🧜🏼‍♀️🦄 (@chelslinnn) January 2, 2018

I can narrow down to FAVORITE SCENE: The jig is up’ pot smoking scene in the bathroom. When Jackie opens the shower curtain…I mean…you must of had to re-do that scene a million times from laughing so hard!!!! #TheJigIsUp @therealroseanne — NiKki B96 Chicago (@DjNiKki) January 2, 2018

Barr’s look back at the original run of Roseanne comes as she and the cast prepare to reprise their roles on the small screen beginning March 27 on ABC. The highly-anticipated sitcom will return with a special hour-long episode at 8 p.m. ET, and will begin airing at its regular half-hour time slot (8-8:30 p.m.) on Tuesday, April 3.

