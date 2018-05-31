Roseanne Barr Endorses Campaign for ABC to Fire Joy Behar From ‘The View’

Roseanne Barr has endorsed a campaign for ABC to fire Joy Behar from The View, after having her own series canceled over a racist tweet.

On Tuesday evening, Roseanne retweeted two tweets from other Twitter users that called for the removal of Behar over comments she previously made about Vice President Mike Pence.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m calling on [ABC and Disney] to uphold their ‘standards’ by firing [Joy Behar] for calling Christians mentally ill,” one of the users commented. “You can’t treat [Roseanne Barr] one way because she supports [ President Donald Trump] & allow Joy Behar to remain employed.”

ABC RT @Bud_Doggin: Joy Behar mocked Mike Pence’s faith on The View and said that the way he prayed to Jesus was “mental illness”. She didn’t apologize until a month later. ABC was silent. Roseanne pic.twitter.com/WlPzAC0BIC — trade fin alot (@TradefinalotFin) May 30, 2018

“Joy Behar mocked Mike Pence’s faith on The View and said that the way he prayed to Jesus was ‘mental illness,’” the other user wrote. “She didn’t apologize until a month later. ABC was silent.”

The comments that Behar made were the source of much controversy earlier in 2018, prompting a backlash and subsequent on-air apology from the talk show co-host.

Behar’s comment came back in February when The View panel was discussing statements that former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault made about Vice President Pence.

During an episode of Big Brother, Omarosa called Pence “extreme,” later adding that he “thinks Jesus tells him to say things.”

“It’s one thing to talk to Jesus. It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you. That’s called mental illness, if I’m not correct – hearing voices,” Behar said, in response to Omarosa’s comments.

Pence took issue with this and lashed out publicly.

“To have ABC maintain a broadcast forum that compared Christianity to mental illness is just wrong,” he said. “It is simply wrong for ABC to have a television program that expresses that kind of religious intolerance.”

On a new episode of The View the following month, a clip of Pence speaking to Sean Hannity was played, revealing the Vice President saying he gives “Joy Behar a lot of credit. She picked up the phone. She called me. She was very sincere, and she apologized.”

“One of the things my faith teaches me is grace: forgive as you’ve been forgiven,” he added before expressing that he also urged her to use The View as a platform to “apologize to tens of millions of Americans who were equally offended” by her comments.

Following the clip, Behar came on camera and said that she thought Vice President Pence was right, adding, “I was raised to respect everyone’s religious faith, and I fell short of that. I sincerely apologize for what I said.”