Roseanne Barr Blames Michelle Obama for ‘Roseanne’ Firing

Iconic sitcom Roseanne was canceled nearly a year ago, and now series star Roseanne Barr is saying that she blames Michelle Obama for her firing.

The 66-year-old comedian recently spoke with The Sunday Times about the aftermath of her racist tweet — in which she compared former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett to the “Muslim Brotherhood” and the “Planet of the Apes” — and accused the former First Lady of being behind her getting let go.

“[Michelle] said, ‘This tweet is unforgivable,’” Barr told the outlet. “That’s what I was told, and I tend to believe it because the woman who fired me is now working with the Obamas at Netflix.”

The “woman” that Barr refers to is Channing Dungey, ABC Entertainment Group’s former president who was the one that handed down Roseanne’s cancellation.

In November 2018, Channing was hired to be the new vice president of original programming for Netflix. This includes content for Michelle and Barack Obamas’ new production company, Higher Ground Productions.

Barr then went on to alleged that anti-Semitic behavior was also to blame for her firing, saying, “They wanted to take down a Zionist because they think that Zionists are the problem with everything in the world, and a lot of people in this country think like them.”

She also stated that she believes her support of President Donald Trump was another reason that she was let go. “They hate powerful women. And they hate powerful, deplorable women. And I do consider myself deplorable,” she said.

“Deplorable is the greatest thing Hillary [Clinton] ever called us because it empowered a revolution: We are deplorable to her kind,”Barr added. “Of course, all working-class people are deplorable to her because it was working-class people that elected Trump.”

Lastly, she took aim at the Roseanne spinoff The Conners, exclaiming, “They think because they killed me, it’s okay to use me, use the memory of me, still mention me? It’s still my show, but they stole it. They are going to do it to other comics. I’m just the first.”

The spinoff series features the remaining cast of Roseanne, but in the series premiere it was explained that Barr’s character had died after suffering an accidental overdose.

Initially, Barr expressed support of the new series, saying in a previous statement, “I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”