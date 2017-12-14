Watch the Exact Moment Robin Roberts Slammed Omarosa on ‘Good Morning America’

Robin Roberts with a parting message for Omarosa 👀 #ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/iTQM5LI8B4 — UPROXX (@UPROXX) December 14, 2017

Good Morning America host Robin Roberts took an on-air dig at former White House employee Omarosa Manigault Newman, who promised a tell-all story of how she was reportedly fired from the White House.

“She said she has a story to tell, I’m sure she’ll be selling that story,” Roberts said Thursday on the ABC morning broadcast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Roberts also expressed her shade toward Newman with a modern phrase: “Bye, Felicia.”

Newman met President Donald Trump when she appeared as a contestant on his former NBC show The Apprentice 14 years ago. She went on to become the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liason and one of roughly 30 assistants to the president.

The White House announced Wednesday that Newman had resigned from the position, but insiders later claimed she had been fired.

During an interview with Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan on Thursday, Newman denied reports she had been fired and announced her plan to “tell her story.”

“When I have the chance to tell my story, it’s quite a story to tell,” she said. “As the only African American in this White House… I have seen things that made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people.”

Newman dodged many of Strahan’s specific questions about the Trump administration and working with Chief of Staff John Kelly “because I am serving until [January] 20.”