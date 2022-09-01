Rob Schneider Gives Specific Kate McKinnon Moment He Says 'Killed' 'SNL'

Former SNL star Rob Schneider has some strong words for a fellow alum, recently saying that one specific moment featuring Kate McKinnon "killed" the show. During a recent conversation with former FOX News host Glenn Beck, the comedian lamented a bit after the 2016 election, wherein McKinnon performed Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" while in character as Hillary Clinton. According to Schneider, this moment served as an example of modern comedy attempting to "indoctrinate" viewers.

"I hate to crap on my old show," the Deuce Bigelow: Male Gigolo star said, per Mediaite. "I literally prayed, 'Please have a joke at the end. Don't do this. Please don't go down there.' And there was no joke at the end, and I went, 'It's over. It's over. It's not going to come back.'" He later added, "You can take the comedic indoctrination process happening with each of the late-night hosts, and you could exchange them with each other. That's how you know it's not interesting anymore."

McKinnon has not responded to Schneider's comments, but earlier this year she spoke with Esquire about her rendition of "Hallelujah," calling the track "the most beautiful song ever written, one of my top three songs of all time my whole life." She also shared that performing the Cohen song as Clinton gave her a new outlook on the words.

"I'd always understood 'Hallelujah' in the context of a romantic relationship, as had most of us," McKinnon explained. "And then this verse – in this moment when it was so emotional for everyone in the country, when no matter what side you were on, it was a moment of surprise and high-octane emotion -I suddenly understood it in a new light. It's about love, and how love is a slog but it's worth it."

She continued, "I suddenly understood it as, like, the love of this idea that is America. That all people are created equal, and that's the most beautiful idea in the world, but the execution has been long and tough and we're still just trying to get it right. But that it's worth it, and that it will always be worth it." Notably, McKinnon's work on Saturday Night Live has won her two Emmys for supporting actress in a comedy series, and she is again in the running this year.