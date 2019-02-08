‘Riverdale’ Casts ‘One Tree Hill’ Alum Chad Michael Murray in Major Recurring Role

Riverdale is adding another famous face to its roster, with the CW drama casting Chad Michael Murray as the mysterious cult leader Edgar Evernever.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Murray will be joining the cast in a recurring role for Season 3, which has steadily been building towards the appearance of Edgar.

“As the enigmatic leader of the cult-like Farm, Edgar arrives in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of this once wholesome town,” the character’s official description reads. “Edgar is a charming, handsome guru, but is he hiding a more sinister agenda?”

The likely answer to that question is “Yes,” judging by the fact that Alice (Mädchen Amick) has seemingly been brainwashed by the Farm, which seemingly completely changes her lifestyle according to their teachings and even giving them all of her daughter Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) college tuition money.

There’s also the matter of Edgar’s daughter, Evelyn, who is a student at Riverdale High and even formed her own branch of the Farm with other students. She’s also taken a slightly creepy interest in Betty, and while the show hasn’t looked into the Evernevers too closely just yet, we have a feeling they’ll be getting plenty of screen time in the coming months.

Murray’s casting is a natural fit for Riverdale, which features a slate of actors who shot to stardom in their younger years now playing parents on the soapy show — think Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich, Molly Ringwald and Amick, to name a few.

The 37-year-old became a teen icon during his time on One Tree Hill, which ran from 2003-2012, and with his roles in teen flicks Freaky Friday and Another Cinderella Story. Since then, he’s appeared in multiple other movies and shows including ABC’s Agent Carter and FOX’s Star.

Murray confirmed his casting on Twitter on Friday, writing, “Hang on tight coz it’s gonna be a wild ride” along with a surprised and blushing face, which leads us to believe that Edgar is definitely up to no good.

Judging by a preview for Riverdale‘s upcoming episode, the show will finally head to the Farm next week, though since Murray’s casting was just announced, it’s unlikely Betty, or viewers, will meet Edgar just yet. However, the preview does show Alice participating in some sort of baptism, though a tearful Betty is soon heard declaring, “She’s not breathing!”

It has not been announced during what episode Murray will make his first appearance.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rodin Eckenroth