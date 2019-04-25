‘Riverdale’ Aired Luke Perry’s Final Episode and Fans Are Heartbroken

Riverdale‘s latest episode featured Luke Perry’s final appearance before his death, and fans were left broken hearted.

Wednesday’s new episode of the CW teen drama series, titled “Chapter Fifty-Four: Fear the Reaper,” revolved around Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and his family getting involved in a dangerous game of Griffins & Gargoyles in order to save Jellybean.

The hour also followed the aftermath of Archie (KJ Apa) dealing with the death of his boxing opposing Randy Ronson, after Elio blamed him of supplying him with performance enhancing drugs for their boxing match.

As Archie dealt with the drama around him, he turned to his father Fred Andrews (Perry) for advice, who gave him sound advice in what turned out to be his last scene on the show.

“Son, from everything you’ve said, it’s clear that Randy died from those drugs,” Fred said. “An autopsy will support that. You’re innocent.”

Fans of the CW series took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Perry once again, praising the actor’s performance throughout the show as a a moral center for the younger characters.

tonight is Luke Perry’s last epi on #Riverdale.. even though I know he’s gone, idk if I can deal knowing it’s his last.. how are they gonna write him off?? #feelingemotional #RIPlukePerry — barbi🎀 (@wineaholicbarbz) April 25, 2019

“I’m not ready for this to be Luke Perry’s last episode of [Riverdale],” one user commented.

“Seeing Luke Perry in this episode of Riverdale just makes me so sad,” another fan wrote.

Some fans seemed to believe the episode acted as a tribute to the actor, who passed away after suffering a stroke back in March. Other fans hoped the show will later offer a true tribute episode to the actor’s acting abilities at a later date.

“I never wanted this day to happen, but it has to sometime. We will forever miss [you] Luke,” one user commented.

“I’m hopeful that [Riverdale’s writers] will have a respectful way of ending the Fred Andrews character. Luke Perry deserves to be treated with respect for his talent and acting. G abilities,” another Twitter fan commented.

Series creator Roberto Aguirre Sacasa previously told press the writers would take their time before they wrote an episode officially writing off Fred Andrews from the show, in order to give Perry a proper send-off.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.