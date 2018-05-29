Rita Moreno Calls Roseanne Barr ‘Sorry Excuse for Human Being’

One Day at a Time star Rita Moreno has come out to criticize Roseanne Barr for her recent controversial statement, saying she is a “sorry excuse for a human being.”

@therealroseanne, you break my heart — You are a sorry excuse for a human being. How odd that you, as a comedienne, have forgotten then meaning of a “joke” and a personal comment. Your meanness is staggering and will earn you a ticket to a sad, lonely and sorry life. — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) May 29, 2018

“Your meanness is staggering and will earn you a ticket to a sad, lonely and sorry life,” the actress then added.

The specific comment that Barr made was about former aide to Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, with the actress/comedian tweeting, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=[Valerie Jarrett].”

She quickly deleted the tweet and apologized but the backlash has already begun.

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

“This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member,” she added.

Subsequently, ABC decided to cancel the Roseanne revival, which had previously been greenlit for a second season at the network.

Following a major backlash over the tweets, CBS News reported that ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced the networks decision by putting out a statement that reads, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”