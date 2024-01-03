Riley Keough Earns Big Golden Globe Nomination

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Riley Keough is continuing to earn recognition for her portrayal of Daisy Jones. Less than a year after in Prime Video's adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel Daisy Jones & The Six premiered, Keough just earned yet another major nomination for her role as the titular fictional rocker, earning recognition in a major category at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Keough is up for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her portrayal of Daisy Jones in Daisy Jones & The Six. She is nominated against Ali Wong (Beef), Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers), Juno Temple (Fargo), Juno Temple (Lessons in Chemistry), and Elizabeth Olsen (Love and Death). The nomination marks Keough's latest for her portrayal of the fictional '70s rocker and follows her nomination for Best Performance in a Show at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards, the latter of which the actress said was "truly the most amazing surprise!"

Keough's nod in the Best Performance category was not Daisy Jones & The Six's only nomination for this year's Golden Globes. The hit series scored several other nominations, including a nod in the Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television category. It is up against All the Light We Cannot See, Beef, Fargo, Fellow Travelers, and Lessons in Chemistry. The show also earned recognition in the Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category for Sam Claflin's performance as Billy Dunne. He is nominated against Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers), Jon Hamm (Fargo), Woody Harrelson (White House Plumbers), David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves), and Steven Yeun (Beef).

Debuting in March 2023, Daisy Jones & The Six is a musical drama centered on a Fleetwood Mac-inspired '70s rockband, Daisy Jones & The Six, and chronicles the band's rise and fall in the late '60s and '70s. Keough and Claflin star as the lead singers of the band, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, but despite their personal and artistic chemistry, they have a complicated musical partnership and frequently clash. After the band catapults from obscurity to unbelievable fame, things come crashing down following a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, when the band suddenly calls it quits.

Daisy Jones & The Six debuted on Prime Video as a limited series and is currently available to stream in full. The 2024 Golden Globes will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will also stream on Paramount+, which you can susbcribe to here, and the CBS app.