Ridiculousness Set to Air Two Special Themed Episodes on MTV

Rob Dyrdek will be getting some company on the MTV airwaves next week. Following his comedy show, MTV will be lining up two special-themed episodes of Ridiculousness that will air following Dyrdek’s show.

The first of these will be Grossness on Monday and WTF!ness on Wednesday. The former will premiere on Monday, Feb. 10 at 10:30 p.m. ET with the latter occurring the same time in the middle of the week.

“We’ve shown some pretty disgusting stuff on this show and I’ve decided I can’t do it anymore… our good friend Nina Adgal loves it so we decided to give her her very own show,” Dyrdek teases the new show in a special clip.

Grossness will be hosted by Agdal, who appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue during its 50th anniversary back in 2014. This will be among her first appearances on camera with her other appearances being cameos in Don Jon and Entourage.

The show will break down the “grossest and most shocking videos” according to the press release. Joining Agdal on the special will be actor Melvin Green, B. Simone and Brandon Thomas. Both B. Simone and Thomas hail from other MTV shows with Simone starring on Wild ‘N Out and Thomas making his debut this past year on The Hills: New Beginnings.

On Wednesday, WTF!ness will be led by James Davis and a guest panel that includes Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio from The Challenge, Reginae Carter from T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, Spencer Pratt from The Hills: New Beginnings and Hennessy Carolina of social media fame. This special will focus on internet videos that leave them uttering one phrase, “WTF!”

“We’ve seen a lot of clips on Ridiculousness that make us say ‘What the F’ so now we’ll get a chance to dig a little deeper and get the answer to that question, so I’ve asked my friend, comedian and amateur detective James Davis to get to the bottom of this in our new show,” Dyrdek said in his intro to the new WTF!ness special.

Dyrdek has been the host of Ridiculousness since its premiere in 2011. Prior to that, Dyrdek appeared on reality shows Rob & Big and Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.

Ridiculousness is in its 16th season, which debuted on Jan. 6. There will be 35 episodes in the new slate.