‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4, Episode 6 Airs Tonight, and Fans Are Getting Hyped

At long last, Rick and Morty Season 4 returns from hiatus on Sunday night, and fans are more than a little excited. The beloved cartoon has been on a midseason break since December, with no promised return date until a few weeks ago. Now, at the height of coronavirus-induced cabin fever, the show is back.

Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 6, “Never Ricking Morty” premieres on Sunday, May 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. The series is a fan-favorite under any circumstances, but with the coronavirus pandemic keeping millions of people inside their home, a brand new installment of their favorite show is exactly what many fans need right now. An early review of the episode by IGN already gave it a positive reception, hinting that it might be this season’s clip show. If so, it is guaranteed to make fans happy.

Here we go dawg. #rickandmorty returns tonight at 11:30pm EST on @adultswim. pic.twitter.com/zJgJI6qC7d — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) May 3, 2020

Fans have known that the Rick and Morty midseason premiere was coming, and some have even rolled their eyes at the endless string of promotional posts from the show’s various social media outlets. Still, when the premiere date came, fans turned up in full force, filling newsfeeds with pure hype as they anticipated what was coming.

This may be the last time fans have a frustratingly long wait for new episodes of Rick and Morty. Between Season 3 and Season 4, the show got a massive 70-episode renewal deal from Adult Swim, guaranteeing it several more seasons. In 2018, co-creator Justin Roiland explained that this would help speed up the process of making the show, since the writers, animators and voice actors could work continuously, without having to wait for contracts to be renewed.

“We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster,” he told Polygon at the time. “We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

The Rick and Morty midseason premiere is on Sunday, May 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. Here is what social media has to say about it right now.

