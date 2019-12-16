‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4, Episode 5: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 5 premieres on Sunday night, officially ending the show's 2019 run. There are a few ways to tune in and catch the show, or to stream it if you do not have access to cable. Judging by the creators' excitement, this will not be one to miss.

Rick and Morty Season 4 finally premiered this fall after a 2-year-long wait. This Sunday, the midseason finale, "Rattlestar Ricklactica" premieres, and there is still no return date set. If you want to catch the climactic show live, tune in to Adult Swim at 11:30 p.m. ET.

If you are away from your cable box, fear not, because Adult Swim's mobile app and website will both give you access to the show in real time. If you miss it at 11:30, you can stream it on the app a few hours later, but only with a valid cable login.

For cord-cutters, the show will still be viewable on skinny TV bundle services such as Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. However, if you miss the live broadcast, these services will not be streaming it, so you will have to stay up to catch Rick and Morty.

The other option to purchase the season digitally on a store like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes or Google Play. This will get you access to "Rattlestar Ricklactica" a few hours after it airs, with uncensored dialogue and high-definition options. The show is about $2 per episode or $20 for the full season depending on which service you use.

However you see it, Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 5 will be a good one according to series co-creator Justin Roiland. On Sunday, Roiland took to Twitter, saying the episode is his "favorite of these first five" in the season.

My favorite episode of these first five Rick and Morty episodes airs tonight! 11:30 PM E/P

Only on Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/NaMJpAixVk — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) December 15, 2019

Judging by the trailers and teasers we have seen so far, this week's episode may be an intense one. It features Rick and Morty getting stranded together in space after Rick's spaceship somehow suffers a "flat tire." Against Rick's wishes, Morty floats out into space during the repairs, only to be accosted by a "space snake."

The premise does two things masterfully: it flips the premise of space being an empty vacuum on its head, and it advances the narrative of Morty defying Rick even further. All season, Morty has been emboldened to take new liberties with his grandfather, and now it looks like he will finally pay the price. Hopefully, it will not be too high.



Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 5, "Rattlestar Ricklactica," premieres on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.