‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4, Episode 4: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Rick and Morty is back this Sunday after a long week off, and fans cannot wait for the new episode. Season 4, Episode 4, “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty,” premieres on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. If you do not have cable, however, there are a few other ways you can catch the episode.

Rick and Morty is one of the most acclaimed shows on TV these days, which makes its time slot close to midnight on a cable channel all the more peculiar. However, the folks at Adult Swim had made it easy to watch however you get your shows.

If you will be away from your cable box on Sunday night, you can use a valid cable login to access the Adult Swim streaming app or the website. These will get you access to the show in real time, or to the episode shortly after it starts on the air. Unfortunately, there is no subscription option for this app, so it is available for cable users only.

Still, there are other ways to catch the show in real time. Skinny TV bundles like YouTube TV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV get you access to Adult Swim, so you can watch Rick and Morty as it airs on Sunday night. In the case of Hulu Live, the episode will be available to stream a few hours later as well, so you can get a good night’s sleep and watch it on Monday morning. However, it is not available on Hulu’s lower subscription tiers.

For cord-cutters without one of these deals, the best option may be to buy Rick and Morty Season 4 digitally. You can do this on stores like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes or Google Play, either for around $2 per episode of $20 for the full season.

With that, you can watch Sunday night’s episode starting a few hours after it airs on Sunday night. Best of all, this gets you the uncensored version of the show, with co-creator and star Justin Roiland’s ad-libbed rants un-bleeped.

However you watch it, Rick and Morty is an undisputed must-see show this season. The series has been a massive success for years now, and after Season 3, it was rewarded with a massive 70-episode renewal deal, meaning it will now go on for years to come.

Even better, Adult Swim’s parent company, WarnerMedia, is showcasing Rick and Morty on the new streaming service launching in May, HBO Max. With any luck, this means Season 5 could be easier to stream than ever, whenever it happens to premiere.

Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 4, “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty,” premieres on Sunday night at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.