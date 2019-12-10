‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4, Episode 4: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 4, “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty,” premiered on Sunday night, but there are a few ways you can catch up if you missed the live broadcast. Rick and Morty is a popular show, yet even some of its die-hard fans can’t wait up to watch it live at midnight on Sundays. Thankfully, there are some streaming options to take advantage of.

New episodes of Rick and Morty become available on the Adult Swim streaming app and website shortly after they air on TV. Unfortunately, this app is currently only available to cable users with a valid login, so cord-cutters are out of luck. If you have a cable account, however, this is probably the easiest way to watch.

Subscribers to Hulu‘s top tiers with live TV can stream the episodes after they air as well, although there have been some issues with this service already this season. Hulu’s lower, streaming-only tiers have Seasons 1-3 of the series, but the new episodes will not be available until well after the season concludes.

The best option for those that want the show with no monthly bill is to buy Rick and Morty Season 4 digitally. The show can be purchased on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes or similar stores for around $2 per episode or $20 for the season. With this, you can watch new episodes a few hours after they air, uncensored and at your convenience.

However you watch, you are definitely not going to want to miss this episode, which is arguably the most bizarre, awkward entry into the series yet. It picks up with Morty insisting that Rick get Morty a dragon, as he had apparently promised before the camera started rolling. Reluctantly, Rick gets in contact with a wizard, who comes over to soul-bond Morty with a dragon.

The episode takes a surprisingly sexual turn as it builds out the parameters for soul-bonding in this world. The whole adventure leads down an odd path that many fans thought was one of the strangest yet. Along the way, Morty was more assertive with Rick than he has ever been before, and the scientist had to find ways to deal with it.

Meanwhile, the B-plot this week followed Jerry on an adventure with a talking cat. In the “Inside the Episode” segment, co-creator Dan Harmon said that the story started out as an attempt to “have fun,” though it took a dark turn of its own in the end.

“The cat is here to save Jerry from overthinkin’ it,” he said simply.



Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 5 airs on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. It is the last new episode before the midseason break.