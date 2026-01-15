‘Rick and Morty’ Fans Get Disappointing News

Rick and Morty fans were just delivered a devastating blow.

Pocket Mortys, the free-to-play role-playing video game, is coming to an end.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, and the final day that fans will be able to play the game is on April 13. Everything in-game is free, “and all Morty Rewards are available in the wild.” News comes on the 10th anniversary of Pocket Mortys, which was released worldwide on Jan. 13, 2016, for iOS and Android devices. The game is developed by Big Pixel Studios, Tag Games, and Pocket Sized Hands and published by Adult Swim Games.

Rick and Morty: Pocket Mortys is based on the multiple timeline concept described in Season 1, Episode 10, “Close Rick-counters of the Rick Kind. Per the game’s description, “You’re Rick Sanchez, everyone’s favorite unstable genius. You’re yelling at Morty in your garage when a Mysterious Rick pops out of a portal and ruins your life. He traps you in an unfamiliar dimension where you discover that Morty collecting and fighting is the hottest new trend in the multiverse! Some more stuff happens, and long story short, the Council of Ricks takes your portal gun. Now you have to defeat Ricks across the multiverse and collect badges to get it back.”

“Good thing there are hundreds of versions of your grandson you can capture, train, and evolve,” the description continues. “Stack your Morty deck with strong and diverse Mortys and travel dimensions to take down Rick after Rick for your Portal Gun and your freedom.”

A reason for the game going dark has not been revealed, but fans will have until April 13 to play as much as they want. And those who didn’t want to pay for in-game features will be able to get everything for free until the game is done.

Rick and Morty wrapped its eighth season in July on Adult Swim, but the series is renewed through Season 12, so there will be a lot more adventures to come, even if it’s not with Pocket Mortys. Fans will just have to play the game before it goes away. As of now, details on Season 9 have not been announced, but all eight seasons of Rick and Morty are streaming on Hulu.