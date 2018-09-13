10 Returning Fall TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Come Back

The 2018 Fall TV season is only beginning to show us the new and returning shows we can’t wait to obsess over again.

Some of our favorite series are reaching landmark seasons. Others led the pack in the ratings in their first seasons and hope to return just as strong or stronger for season 2. Then there are final seasons that will likely leave us with too many emotions to handle.

Scroll down for a look at some of the returning shows we can’t wait to come back this year.

9-1-1

Season 1 of the Ryan Murphy-created first responder procedural showed just how crazy the world of 9-1-1 operators, firefighters and police officers can be.

From floating bouncy houses, plane crashes and now a huge earthquake there’s no limit to the emergencies the cast handles on a daily basis on this groundbreaking drama, which will see some casting changes in season two. Connie Britton said goodbye to the series at the end of season one, with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Guzman coming in to attempt to fill the void.

With new relationships and new emergencies, 9-1-1 will return for its second season with a two-night premiere starting Sunday, Sept. 23 immediately after the NFL doubleheader on FOX.

The Big Bang Theory

CBS shocked fans when they announced the sitcom’s 12th season would be the last after star Jim Parsons decided to hang up his role as Sheldon Cooper.

With enough time to carefully plot a proper ending, we know the creators of the beloved show will grace us with a hilarious final season of Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, Raj, Penny, Bernadette and Amy.

How will the series wrap up its storylines? We’ll have to tune in to find out as the final season of Big Bang premieres Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. before going to its regular timeslot on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

We knew the story of Rebecca Bunch uprooting her life to West Covina, California, in an attempt to gain the affections of her once-summer camp love would not last for too many seasons. But we are in denial about season 4 being its last.

With Rebecca pleading guilty to murder charges at the end of season 3, we are very curious to see how the 18-episode final season will wrap up all the fantastic characters this series has produced. And we can’t wait to obsess over its latest hilarious musical numbers.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend premieres Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Criminal Minds

CBS crime procedural dramas can be lethal when it comes to season-finale cliffhangers, but with Spencer Reid facing the decision to either help the mysterious cult free its leader or letting Garcia die, we can only imagine what season 14 has in store.

The season premiere will also serve as the show’s 300 episode, kickstarting the shortest season for the series so far at 15 episodes.

Criminal Minds returns with all new episodes Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Good Doctor

Television’s No. 1 new drama last season returns for its second installment with one famous new face, and a scary diagnosis for one of its main characters.

As Dr. Shaun Murphy faces the consequences of his mistake in the season 1 finale, Dr. Glassman will be enlisting the help of Dr. Blaize (played by House star Lisa Edelstein),an expert oncologist who will help him fight his brain cancer diagnosis.

The series premiere, written by star Freddie Highmore, will premiere Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Good Place

We don’t want to say The Good Place is the perfect comedy … but I guess we just did.

The NBC show once again reset its ambitious premise, allowing the four humans once destined to be tortured in fake version of The Good Place to go back to Earth for a chance to redeem themselves. A constantly surprising show that manages to make us laugh with hilarious puns, shock us with genius plot twists and wow us with its ensemble cast, we just want this to premiere already.

The Good Place returns for its third season with a one-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET before going to its normal 8:30 p.m. ET timeslot the following week on NBC.

Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy will be celebrating love in its upcoming season, which will see the series tie ER as the longest-running medical drama on television.

The season will see new faces, surprising hookups and love triangles, but what is perhaps most exciting is the promise that Meredith Grey will find love again after the death of Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd, and we’re really excited about it.

Grey’s Anatomy returns with a two-hour season premiere Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Law & Order: SVU

Olivia Benson and the rest of the SVU crew is still going strong 20 seasons in, bringing justice and shining a spotlight on cases related to sexual assault.

Series star Mariska Hargitay has said the show has no intention of ending any time soon, and we are ones who will tune in until the very end, whenever that may be.

Law & Order: SVU returns with a two-hour season premiere Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Last Man Standing

Many saw the cancellation of Last Man Standing to be a foolish move by ABC in 2017, when the network decided to get rid of its Friday comedy lineup and said goodbye to the Tim Allen-led series.

This fall, the series is back on a new network and with a few characters that will look a little different, but the comedy promises to have the same heart in its seventh season as it did during its original run.

We can’t wait to welcome back Last Man Standing when it returns Friday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Saturday Night Live

It’s been a long and wild summer when it comes to political news, pop culture and all around craziness, which means plenty of source material for the new season of Saturday Night Live.

We are still waiting to find out who will be the first host and musical guest for the upcoming 44th season of the long-running variety sketch series but one things for sure, it’ll be a premiere to remember.

The series returns Saturday, Sept. 29 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.