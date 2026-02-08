‘Regular Show’ Characters Being Added to Major Video Game

Some Regular Show characters are being added to a major video game.

Mordecai, Skips, and Rigby skins are officially available on Fortnite.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to our sister site Vice, Regular Show Fortnite skins have been rumored for a while. The skins were officially released on Jan. 30, and Epic Games even gave fans a sneak peek at what to expect in a trailer, with Mordecai and Rigby doing their “Ooohh!” quote through various locations seen in Fortnite Chapter 7.

Play video

On top of the regular skins, the Regular Show bundle also includes different versions of the three beloved characters, as well as two different pickaxes and emotes. It can be assumed this will be all that fans can expect when it comes to Regular Show in Fortnite, but it’s quite possible that more will be added later down the line. For now, people will have to be satisfied with what they have, and it still seems pretty great.

Regular Show premiered on Cartoon Network in 2010 and ran for eight seasons until 2017. Created by J.G. Quintel, the series followed the daily lives of two 23-year-old friends, Mordecai, a blue jay, and Rigby, a raccoon, who work at a local park as groundskeepers. Regular Show remains a favorite among fans and is even getting a revival later this year on Adult Swim Canada.

Play video

Meanwhile, Fortnite has been adding quite a lot of iconic characters as of late. The game recently added Ed from the classic ‘90s cartoon Ed, Edd n Eddy, as well as Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute from The Office. The latter was a bit surprising, but fans likely loved it, nonetheless, and it’s not uncommon for Fortnite to add some pretty surprising skins. The game does have a wide range of fans, anyway.

There will be many more skins coming to Fortnite, as it always seems like new ones are added every day. Those who are lucky enough to get the Regular Show skins will be able to run around as Mordecai, Skips, and Rigby, and it’s just the right reason to say, “Ooohh!” It will also be fun to meet up with other players with the same skins, and there’s no telling what chaos will ensue when that happens.