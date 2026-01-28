Beloved Cartoon Network Character Added to ‘Fortnite’

Time to bust out your jawbreakers.
While the classic 1990s Cartoon Network animated series Ed, Edd n Eddy has been off the air for some time now, the character Ed has made his way into the popular video game Fortnite.
While his friends Edd (a.k.a. Double-D) and Eddy aren’t part of the package, it’s hard not to be impressed with how good the 3D model for Ed looks.
If you’ve ever thought of seeing your favorite Cartoon Network character run double pump and hit the 6-7 emote, Fortnite has you covered. Not sure why you’d ever think of that, but somebody somewhere just had their dream come true. The team at Epic Games at least did their due diligence in recreating the animated classic’s most famous memes.
The Fortnite bundle for Ed includes a player skin, a LEGO Minifig skin for use in LEGO Fortnite, and a back bling of Jonny’s imaginary friend Plank.
It costs 1,500 V-Bucks, Fortnite’s ingame currency, which is about $10.
