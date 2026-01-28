Beloved Cartoon Network Character Added to ‘Fortnite’

Time to bust out your jawbreakers.

While the classic 1990s Cartoon Network animated series Ed, Edd n Eddy has been off the air for some time now, the character Ed has made his way into the popular video game Fortnite.

While his friends Edd (a.k.a. Double-D) and Eddy aren’t part of the package, it’s hard not to be impressed with how good the 3D model for Ed looks.

The art team at Epic Games never fails to amaze me because they really just did a 1:1 perfect conversion of Ed from 2d animation to 3d better than any game has done before, and on top of that fully recreated the thick lined art style of the original show perfectly with a shader pic.twitter.com/ojGlhh6pjt — archer | Fortnite: Save the World (@archer_fortnite) January 25, 2026

If you’ve ever thought of seeing your favorite Cartoon Network character run double pump and hit the 6-7 emote, Fortnite has you covered. Not sure why you’d ever think of that, but somebody somewhere just had their dream come true. The team at Epic Games at least did their due diligence in recreating the animated classic’s most famous memes.

you bet your sweet bippy i did, but in fortnite pic.twitter.com/11Nj2GoOHM — Sarah / Fortnite leaks & news🗞️ (@JonesyFrotting) January 25, 2026

And it's done. Ed Boy gameplay with Ed Boy sound effects! https://t.co/EcdFUqpIKF pic.twitter.com/YvS0G6vFaW — cuzl2 (@cuzl_2) January 25, 2026

The Fortnite bundle for Ed includes a player skin, a LEGO Minifig skin for use in LEGO Fortnite, and a back bling of Jonny’s imaginary friend Plank.

It costs 1,500 V-Bucks, Fortnite’s ingame currency, which is about $10.

