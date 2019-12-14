‘Reef Break’ Canceled by ABC After Only One Season

ABC will not bring Reef Break back for another summer of drama. The summer series premiered in June and aired for 13 episodes, with the finale airing on Sept. 13. The network announced the show’s cancellation Friday. It starred Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, Ray Stevenson as Jake Elliot, Desmond Chiam as Wyatt Cole, Melissa Bonne as Ana Dumont and Tamala Shelton as Petra.

The series centered around Chambers, a thief-turned-fixer for the governor of a beautiful Pacific Island. “Impulsive, reckless and irresistible, Cat’s less-than-perfect past gives her an instinctive gift for understanding crime and criminals,” Variety‘s description of the show read.

Reef Break was created by Ken Sanzel. Mark Rosner, Montgomery, Steve Pearlman and Ruthanne Second served as executive producers on the show. It w produced by ABC Studios and ABC Studios International with M6.

The show did not find a significant audience during its first season, which likely contributed to the cancellation decision.

Deadline reports Sanzel is already busy writing and executive producing new series The International, which reunites The Expendables and Rocky IV co-stars Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren. The potential new series has a put pilot commitment at CBS.

Fans of the ABC series took to Twitter to complain about another cancellation.

“WHY DOES ABC SUCK AT PROMOTING/KEEPING THEIR GOOD SUMMER SERIES ON AIR? First [TakeTwo] now [Reef Break],” one user commented.

“[Reef Break] I’m sad the show was canceled I absolutely love it. I hope another network or streaming service picks it up because it definitely needs a S2,” another fan wrote.

Reef Break is the second summer scripted drama to be canceled by the network this year. The network announced the cancellation of Grand Hotel back in October. The series starred Demian Bichir and Roselyn Sanchez. The show featured an upstairs/downstairs story about the scandals and secrets of the Mendoza family and the staff of their hotel in Miami Beach.

Bichir and Roselyn Sanchez starred as Satiago and Gigi Mendoza, owners of the famous Miami hotel the Riviera Grand. The cast also included Denyse Tontz and Bryan Craig as Alicia and Javi, Santiago’s children; Lincoln Younes as Danny, a waiter working undercover to find his missing sister; Wendy Raquel Robinson as Helen, the hotel’s head of staff; Feliz Ramirez and Justin Adorno as Caroline and Yoli, Gigi’s daughters; and Anne Winters as Ingrid, one of the hotel’s housekeepers.

Reef Break is currently available to stream on Hulu.