Reba McEntire’s NBC Show ‘Happy’s Place’ Not Airing This Week

Reba McEntire’s NBC sitcom Happy’s Place is absent from the schedule this week.

Instead of a new episode airing on Friday, college football will be taking its place.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Big Ten Countdown will kick off the night at 7 p.m. ET. Then at 7:30 p.m. ET, Purdue hosts Indiana as they duke it out for the Old Oaken Bucket. The two rival teams have been going at it for the traveling trophy since 1925. The Indiana Hoosiers are the reigning champs since last year, but it’s possible the Purdue Hoosiers, who have the longest win streak for the trophy, could take it back on Friday.

Pictured: (l-r) Belissa Escobedo as Isabella, Melissa Peterman as Gabby, Pablo Castelblanco as Steve, Tokala Black Elk as Takoda — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Happy’s Place may not be airing on Friday, but fear not. The show will be back on Friday, Dec. 5, with a new episode. However, it will be airing at a different time. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will be airing at 8 p.m. ET, when Happy’s Place would usually air. A new episode of the sitcom will instead premiere at 9:15 p.m. ET, followed by a new episode of the new mockumentary sitcom Stumble at 9:45 p.m. ET. Both shows will go back to their normal time slots the following week.

Season 2 of Happy’s Place premiered on Nov. 7, with cast members Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melisa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn all returning. PopCulture spoke to the cast ahead of the second season, and they revealed that many laughs and tears will be on the way. Last week’s episode saw Peterman’s Gabby finally choosing a sperm donor, so it should be entertaining to see how that storyline continues.

Pictured: (l-r) Reba McEntire as Bobbie, Rex Linn as Emmett — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Additionally, the Season 2 premiere revealed that Linn’s Emmett had known about Escobedo’s Isabella for a while. As of now, that secret has not come back to the surface, but now that Castelblanco’s Steve knows, there’s no telling what could go down, especially since Emmett and McEntire’s Bobbie are a thing.

At the very least, this week with Happy’s Place off will give fans the time to catch up on the second season. All episodes are streaming on Peacock, including the first three episodes of Season 2. The series will be back on NBC on Friday, Dec. 5 at 9:15 p.m. ET, and will go back to its regular 8 p.m. ET slot on Friday, Dec. 12.