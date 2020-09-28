'Real Time With Bill Maher' Renewed Through 2022

✖

Real Time With Bill Maher has officially been renewed through 2022, at HBO. In a press release, WarnerMedia made the announcement, revealing that fans will get at least two more season of the late night political series. In addition to its continuation on the network, Real Time With Bill Maher will also remain available to stream on HBO Max.

"For 18 seasons, Bill Maher and the talented team at Real Time have given audiences an unparalleled platform for debate, comedy, and social discourse," said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. "We’re so happy to continue this partnership." Maher added, "18 years – I can’t believe I’m turning 18 and HBO isn’t making me leave home. Thrilled to be living under their roof for another couple of years." Real Time debuted in 2003, following the end of Maher's previous series, Politically Incorrect. That series — which had a similar format — started on Comedy Central in 1993, and then moved to ABC in 1997, before ending in 2002.

It's not a big surprise that Real Talk was renewed, as Maher has a a dedicated fanbase that regularly tunes into the show. He also has quite a few critics that seem to watch as well, if only just to hear what seemingly controversial comment he might make. In August, President Donald Trump — who Maher often mocks and ridicules — tweeted that he had watched an episode where Maher delivered a fake eulogy for him. Needless to say, he was not impressed.

"Watched [Real Time with Bill Maher] last week for the first time in a long time. He's totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak," he tweeted. "If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action!" Maher replied, "Really? This is what the president of the United States does with his time?"

In the eulogy, Maher did make some pretty harsh jokes, such as calling Trump "a devoted father who every day tried to teach his children the wrong lessons of life." Those lessons, he quipped, are, "Be quick to anger, never never let go of a grudge. See the worst in people, and treat them all equally based strictly on how much money they make and what they look like."