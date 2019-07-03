‘Ransom’ Canceled: CBS Axes Show After 3 Seasons

CBS has canceled drama series Ransom after three seasons on the network. The news was broken by the show’s official Twitter account on Wednesday evening. In the message, the minds behind the series thanks fans for their support, but said they “have to bid the CriRes team farewell.”

#Ransom fans: We’re joyful & lucky to have shared these past three seasons with you. Unfortunately, we have to bid the CriRes team farewell. We loved telling stories about strong, smart characters resolving conflicts with words instead of violence. Thank you for watching. — Ransom (@RansomSeries) July 3, 2019

No reason for the cancellation was given, but it presumed that low ratings were the main factor in CBS’ decision. As The Wrap notes, the show averaged 3.14 million total viewers and a 0.36 rating in the 18-49-year-old age demographic in its third season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show premiered in January 2017, with a 13-episode first season successfully launching. Two more seasons followed, with equal episode orders. That means the show will conclude with a total of 39 episodes. The Season 3 finale, which is now the series finale, aired on May 25.

As one would imagine, fans were crushed by the news. Ransom’s supporters hoped to see the cast, which included Luke Roberts and Nazneen Contractor, return for a fourth outing in 2020.

I am so sorry that we couldn’t get another season..This show touched me from the beginning..It was by far the best show on TV..Saturdays will never be the same..Thank you for all the commentary & always keeping the fans in tune..It was a pleasure tweeting with y’all❤️ — sharon dunavan (@myeyecandi29) July 3, 2019

I’m sad…I loved being part of the armchair CriRes team …I loved these characters… to me #Ransom is a quality show pic.twitter.com/ZgqwIozcnp — Lisa Ann Murphy #KimBitLisa (@Lamchop99) July 3, 2019

I’m sad…I loved being part of the armchair CriRes team …I loved these characters… to me #Ransom is a quality show pic.twitter.com/ZgqwIozcnp — Lisa Ann Murphy #KimBitLisa (@Lamchop99) July 3, 2019

There is no word on if producers will attempt to shop the series to other networks or streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: Dávid Lukács © 2019 Ransom Television Productions Inc.