‘Queen Sugar’ Season 6 Finale Preview: Bordelon Family Makes Haunting Discovery on Their Land (Exclusive)

The Borderlon siblings’ fight to keep their 800-acre sugarcane farm in the family and out of Samuel Landry’s ownership will result in a haunting discovery in Tuesday’s Queen Sugar Season 6 finale, airing at 8 p.m. ET. In an exclusive clip from the Season 6 finale of the OWN series, titled “And You Would Be One of Them,” shared with PopCulture.com, Dominic’s probe with a thermal camera uncovers a burial site dating back to 1887 is on the land.

The haunting discovery is shared by Nova (Rutina Wesley), who tells her siblings, Ralph (Kofi Siriboe) and Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner), that “more images of remains, more bones,” were discovered in the ground around Blue’s Corner. The burial site, according to Nova, dates back to the Thibodaux massacre, “one of the bloodiest days in US labor history. It all went down right here in Louisiana when 60 Black sugarcane workers were murdered just because they tried to join a union.” A solemn Ralph notes that they “just wanted better” for themselves and their families, with Nova adding that they “organized and fought hard for those fair wages until they were tracked down in their homes and shot on site by white mobs. Their bodies were thrown in unmarked graves nearby.” One of those unmarked graves appears to be on their land, “and we can prove it.”

Based on Natalie Baszile’s 2014 novel of the same name, and created by Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar centers on the Bordelon siblings. In the aftermath of their father’s death, they must decide the fate of his 800-acre sugarcane farm, with the siblings fighting to keep the land in the family in Season 6. The show has been critically praised for its depiction of the African American experience, the series handling complex issues and challenges facing society, including racial profiling, chattel slavery, and the inequities in the criminal justice system. An episode earlier this season focused on the police killing of George Floyd. The show has earned several recognitions for shining a light on these topics. Queen Sugar was recently recognized by the Television Academy Honors and was nominated again this year by the NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Drama Series

Along with Wesley, Gardner, and Siriboe, Queen Sugar also stars Bianca Lawson (Darla Sutton), Omar Dorsey (Hollingsworth “Hollywood” Desonier), and Tina Lifford (Violet Bordelon). We may also see Nicholas L. Ashe (Micah West), Timon Kyle Durrett (Davis West), Ethan Hutchison (Blue Bordelon), Henry G. Sanders (Prosper Denton), and Tammy Townsend (Billie). Season 6 newcomers include Paula Jai Parker (Celine), Marquis Rodriguez (Isaiah), McKinley Freeman (Dominic), and Erika Ashley (Liza).

The Queen Sugar Season 6 finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on OWN. The first five seasons of the series are available for streaming on Hulu, which you can subscribe to by clicking here. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest TV coverage!